School rugby results: Paarl Gim, Boys and Paul Roos secure wins in final run-in

Affies and Wynberg also won, while Rustenburg and KES secured surprise victories over Helpmekaar and Pretoria Boys, respectively.

South Africa’s top schools secured important results in one of the last weekends of the school rugby season.

Wynberg and Paarl Boys’ High managed to beat Boland Landbou and Durbanville away, while Paarl Gim beat Rondebosch at home in their second-last fixture.

They have a tough challenge travelling to rivals Paarl Boys’ in their final match next week.

Paul Roos were pushed to the brink by SACS, but edged out an important 38-34 away victory.

Stellenberg edged Outeniqua 26-21 in what was their third-last match of the season. It puts them on a four-game winning streak in the final run-in with matches against Durbanville and Milnerton left.

Affies beat Maritzburg College in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the Noordvaal Cup, Rustenburg earned a surprise 37-34 home win over Helpmekaar, and Menlopark edged Noorheuwel 45-42.

KES also secured a surprise away win over Pretoria Boys High in the regular Noordvaal tournament.

Selected results

Western Cape

SACS 27 Ysgol Glantaf 26

Boland Landbou 26 Wynberg 42

Paarl Gim 52 Rondebosch 24

Durbanville 7 Paarl Boys’ High 56

SACS 34 Paul Roos 38

Milnerton 19 Tygerberg 15

Brackenfell 54 Monument Park 5

Melkbosstrand 12 Parel Vallei 52

Bellville 26 Hermanus 13

Bosmansdam 15 Strand 29

Stellenberg 26 Outeniqua 21

Charlie Hofmeyr 45 Hugenote 28

Drostdy 31 Oakdale 24

DF Akademie 31 Punt 27

Bosmansdam 15 Strand 29

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban High School 21 Jeppe 21

Maritzburg College 12 Affies 40

Glenwood 23 Northwood 82

Eastern Cape

Port Rex 21 Marlow 49

Cambridge 0 Queen’s 63

Ooskus Gim 19 Dale 55

Selborne 26 Hudson Park 28

Graeme 61 Pearson 24

Muir 24 Brandwag (EP) 36

Nico Malan 95 DF Malherbe 12

Framesby 28 Grey High School 35

Kingswood 70 Stirling 7

Daniel Pienaar 45 Andrew Rabie 43

Free State – Griquas

Diamantveld 73 Goudveld 0

Fitchardtpark 31 Witteberg 34

Beth Voortrekker 22 Jim Fouché 31

Trio 39 Sentraal 26

Grey College 95 Harrow 0

Upington 35 Kalahari (Kuruman) 21

Landboudal 26 Duineveld 17

Noordvaal Cup

EG Jansen 24 Waterkloof 34

Middelburg 35 Monument 68

Rustenburg 37 Helpmekaar 34

Menlopark 45 Noordheuwel 42

Zwartko 49 Nelspruit 33

HTS Middelburg 19 Oos-Moot 32

Transvalia 40 Montana 14

Klerksdorp 19 Kempton Park 44

Pietersburg 47 Lichtenburg 29

Marais Viljoen 51 Ligbron 15

Secunda 11 Heidelberg VS 33

Piet Retief 41 Eldoraigne 7

Noordvaal

Pretoria Boys High 17 KES 29

Northcliff 30 Parktown 33