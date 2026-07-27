School rugby results: Paarl Gim, Boys and Paul Roos secure wins in final run-in

Affies and Wynberg also won, while Rustenburg and KES secured surprise victories over Helpmekaar and Pretoria Boys, respectively.
South Africa’s top schools secured important results in one of the last weekends of the school rugby season.
Wynberg and Paarl Boys’ High managed to beat Boland Landbou and Durbanville away, while Paarl Gim beat Rondebosch at home in their second-last fixture.
They have a tough challenge travelling to rivals Paarl Boys’ in their final match next week.
Paul Roos were pushed to the brink by SACS, but edged out an important 38-34 away victory.
Stellenberg edged Outeniqua 26-21 in what was their third-last match of the season. It puts them on a four-game winning streak in the final run-in with matches against Durbanville and Milnerton left.
Affies beat Maritzburg College in KwaZulu-Natal.
In the Noordvaal Cup, Rustenburg earned a surprise 37-34 home win over Helpmekaar, and Menlopark edged Noorheuwel 45-42.
KES also secured a surprise away win over Pretoria Boys High in the regular Noordvaal tournament.
Selected results
Western Cape
SACS 27 Ysgol Glantaf 26
Boland Landbou 26 Wynberg 42
Paarl Gim 52 Rondebosch 24
Durbanville 7 Paarl Boys’ High 56
SACS 34 Paul Roos 38
Milnerton 19 Tygerberg 15
Brackenfell 54 Monument Park 5
Melkbosstrand 12 Parel Vallei 52
Bellville 26 Hermanus 13
Bosmansdam 15 Strand 29
Stellenberg 26 Outeniqua 21
Charlie Hofmeyr 45 Hugenote 28
Drostdy 31 Oakdale 24
DF Akademie 31 Punt 27
Bosmansdam 15 Strand 29
KwaZulu-Natal
Durban High School 21 Jeppe 21
Maritzburg College 12 Affies 40
Glenwood 23 Northwood 82
Eastern Cape
Port Rex 21 Marlow 49
Cambridge 0 Queen’s 63
Ooskus Gim 19 Dale 55
Selborne 26 Hudson Park 28
Graeme 61 Pearson 24
Muir 24 Brandwag (EP) 36
Nico Malan 95 DF Malherbe 12
Framesby 28 Grey High School 35
Kingswood 70 Stirling 7
Daniel Pienaar 45 Andrew Rabie 43
Free State – Griquas
Diamantveld 73 Goudveld 0
Fitchardtpark 31 Witteberg 34
Beth Voortrekker 22 Jim Fouché 31
Trio 39 Sentraal 26
Grey College 95 Harrow 0
Upington 35 Kalahari (Kuruman) 21
Landboudal 26 Duineveld 17
Noordvaal Cup
EG Jansen 24 Waterkloof 34
Middelburg 35 Monument 68
Rustenburg 37 Helpmekaar 34
Menlopark 45 Noordheuwel 42
Zwartko 49 Nelspruit 33
HTS Middelburg 19 Oos-Moot 32
Transvalia 40 Montana 14
Klerksdorp 19 Kempton Park 44
Pietersburg 47 Lichtenburg 29
Marais Viljoen 51 Ligbron 15
Secunda 11 Heidelberg VS 33
Piet Retief 41 Eldoraigne 7
Noordvaal
Pretoria Boys High 17 KES 29
Northcliff 30 Parktown 33