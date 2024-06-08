‘One of the best Glasgow teams I have ever faced’ – Brok Harris

The Stormers will look to stick with the game plan that has been working for them recently.

Veteran Stormers prop Brok Harris is looking forward to fronting up against Glasgow Warriors again when the two teams meet in their URC quarterfinal on Saturday night. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Veteran Stormers prop Brok Harris is fired up to take on one of the best Glasgow Warriors teams he has ever faced when the two sides battle it out in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal at the Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday night (8.35pm kick-off).

The 39-year-old Harris has spent almost a decade fronting up against Glasgow in the URC and previous iterations of the competition, after he signed with Welsh side Dragons in 2014 and played 143 games for them.

He then returned to the Stormers in 2021 and continued his rivalry with the Scottish side, after South African teams were added to the rebranded competition, so he knows exactly what to expect from them.

“They are up there with the best (I have faced) especially with Franco (Smith) having come in (as coach). They now play a more expansive game that also brings their set piece into play,” explained Harris.

“Glasgow have traditionally always been a good mauling and scrumming team, but not as attacking, so with Franco coming in and improving their attack they are one of the best Glasgow teams I have ever faced.”

Thrilling scrum battle

A thrilling scrum battle is set to be waged between the two teams, with Harris partnered up front by Springbok players Frans Malherbe and Joseph Dweba, and they will be up against a full Scottish international front row in Jamie Bhatti, Johnny Matthews and Zander Fagerson.

“The old saying is the game will be won upfront and I think it will be. Glasgow has a very strong (and experienced scrum) with players like Ferguson, who is a British and Irish Lion,” said Harris.

“They also compete well on opposition lineouts, so we are expecting a massive game at the set piece.”

Attacking game plan

The Stormers will also be looking to stick with what has been working for them recently, after they were criticised for their hyper attacking game plan a few months ago, especially after the Ospreys loss in Cape Town.

However, they have recently gone on a good run of wins, including picking up two victories on the road, and Harris said they would continue playing their way.

“From a team point of view we are going to do what we need to do. We aren’t going to change anything,” he said.

“We are going to keep playing the type of rugby that has got us here. So our mindset is to just focus on ourselves.”