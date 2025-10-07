Rugby

‘Hard work lies ahead,’ says Springbok hooker Malcom Marx

7 October 2025

According to Marx, defending the Rugby Championship title for the first time was a surreal experience.

Malcolm Marx

Malcolm Marx powers his way over for a try during South Africa’s Rugby Championship win against Argentina last weekend. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx was as humble as ever after a historic back-to-back Rugby Championship winning campaign by the Boks, saying they would need to continue improving ahead of a tough end-of-year tour in November.

The Boks secured the title by the smallest margin, on points difference from fierce rivals the All Blacks, after a thrilling 29-27 win over Argentina at a packed Twickenham on Saturday.

Overall, it has been an unconvincing season for the national team so far despite their success. They did not look to be at their best during wins over the invitational Barbarians, against Italy twice, and Georgia in July.

And they continued that trend in the Rugby Championship. They were stunned by the Wallabies at Ellis Park and beaten by the All Blacks at Eden Park, while they showed their frailties in their last win over Los Pumas as well.

With a tough five-game tour to the UK and Europe in November, the Boks will need to improve, especially with incredibly tough encounters against France in Paris and Ireland in Dublin to come.

But for now they will enjoy their success as they return to their respective franchises, before linking back up towards the end of October.

Surreal experience for Marx

“It still feels surreal. I don’t know how to quite express my feelings. I am extremely grateful for everything that has happened over the last couple of weeks, the lessons that we learned and the victories,” Marx said soon after they sealed the Rugby Championship title.

“What we achieved will probably sink in over the next few days. However, a lot of hard work still lies ahead to improve ourselves.”

Marx was superb in the victory over Argentina over the weekend, playing his part in an incredibly dominant Bok scrum, and scoring two tries in the second half as he helped them fight back from a 13-10 half-time deficit.

They then looked like they would pull away for another big win after taking a 29-13 lead halfway through the second half, only to allow Los Pumas right back into the contest.

“The focus was on us and to give the best performance we could. There were errors and areas we could’ve been better at. However, we will take the victory. It is very humbling, and we are grateful for the support,” said Marx.

“We expected them to come back like this. They are a proud nation and a great rugby side. It was tough, as you can see how close the scoreline was. Last year they beat us, and we had to get back to South Africa to clinch the title.

“To beat them twice in a row (after a win in Durban) is very special. There were highs and lows in this tournament, but we will take this victory.”

