Home double header vital in Lions’ URC top eight quest

The Lions and Sharks collide in an important URC derby at Ellis Park on Saturday, with both teams hunting a precious win.

The Lions take on the Sharks on Saturday in the first game of a massive home derby double header that could put them into a strong position on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log, or leave their season hanging by a thread.

It should be a cracking encounter as both teams are looking to secure their place in the URC top eight, while both will also want to build up some momentum ahead of another big derby round next weekend.

Following this weekend’s action in Joburg the Lions will host the Stormers at Ellis Park, while the Sharks will move onto Pretoria where they will take on the Bulls at Loftus.

For the Lions this is an extremely crucial two games, as if they lose both, it will leave them in must-win territory heading into a four match home run against overseas opposition.

However, if they could win at least one it would see them into the top eight and well placed ahead of their last six pool games.

The problem for the home team is that they face an in-form Sharks side, who have claimed two impressive wins over the high flying Stormers in their last two games, while they will also be gunning for revenge after the Lions edged them with a last gasp try after the hooter in Durban last month.

Bounce back

The Lions also have to bounce back after two draws and a heavy home loss against the Bulls in their last three matches, and they will be eager to get back to winning ways.

For the Sharks they won’t be as pressured as the Lions, as the quality in their squad and the form they have shown recently, indicates that they should be able to kick on to comfortably secure a top eight spot by the time the pool stage ends.

But the Lions have never made it into the URC playoffs before, and have a penchant of stumbling down the finishing straight, so they will need to prove that they have what it takes to win their big home matches, if they are to stand a chance.

It is also both teams catch-up match, so by the end of the weekend they will be level on games played with all other teams, except the Stormers and Bulls who will play their catch-up match at Loftus on 14 March.

Currently the seventh placed Bulls and 10th placed Lions are only separated by one point, with the Sharks a place ahead of the Joburg team on points difference, so with the table so tight a win or a loss could see a team surge ahead, or slip further off the pace.

The Lions will thus be desperate to come away from their final two local derbies of the campaign with wins, which would set them up perfectly going into the home stretch.