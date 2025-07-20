‘Incredibly special journey,’ says coach Foote after U20 Championship triumph

The Junior Boks beat New Zealand in the final in Italy on Saturday night.

The South African U20 rugby team hold the winner’s trophy aloft after beating New Zealand in the World Rugby U20 Championship final in Rovigo on Saturday. Picture: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Riley Norton and his all-conquering Junior Springboks will arrive back in South Africa mid-morning Monday as their country’s newest heroes.

The Junior Boks won their first world title in 13 years when they defeated their New Zealand counterparts at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Rovigo, Italy on Saturday evening.

The win came just hours after the Springboks, currently two-time world champions, ended their midyear Test campaign with a comfortable victory against Georgia in Mbombela. They’re next in action against Australia in the Rugby Championship.

The Junior Boks, who beat Australia, England and Scotland in pool play in Italy and Argentina in the semi-finals, edged their biggest rivals 23-15 in the final.

‘Gees won it for us’

Coach Kevin Foote said his players’ grit and spirt helped them get across the line.

“Defence is all about character, and there were moments when New Zealand were right on our line, but we held firm,” said Foote after the final.

“From a coach’s perspective, you can’t ask for more than that. It was a real South African defensive effort and gees (spirit) that won it for us.”

Foote, who took over as Junior Boks head coach at the end of last year, also described his winning squad as a special group of young players.

“I love our country and the Springboks, and I love working with this age group,” he said.

‘Win for everyone back home’

“To see these young men grow from training in December to what they’ve achieved now is amazing. Being on this journey with them has been incredibly special, and I’ll never take it for granted.”

Captain Norton, who led from the front, said: “The ball was so slippery, and your fundamentals had to be spot on in these conditions, which was tough. There were a few handling errors due to the incredible humidity, and our jerseys were absolutely drenched in sweat, but I think we handled the conditions well. This win is for everyone who supported us back home.”

The Junior Boks captain also credited their intense training in Stellenbosch for helping them adapt to the Italian summer heat.

“We actually adapted very well to the local conditions, even though it was winter when we left Stellenbosch,” said Norton. “That’s thanks to our conditioning and the fact that we’re used to training in similar summer weather back home.”