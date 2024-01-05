It’s official: Wandisile Simelane is now a Stormers man

Former Bulls and Lions centre will be available for selection from next week.

Outside back Wandisile Simelane has joined the Stormers squad and will link up with his new teammates next week.

The former Junior Springbok star, who made his name at the Lions, makes the move to Cape Town in a trade with Cornel Smit, who joins the Bulls.

Simelane, who can play at centre, wing and fullback, will add yet more firepower to the Stormers backline and will be available for selection immediately, according to coach John Dobson.

‘Huge potential’

“Wandisile is an incredibly talented player who is looking for a new start and we are happy to give him the opportunity to grow here where he will be competing with some top players already in our system,” said Dobson on Friday.

“We pride ourselves on helping players get their careers on the right trajectory in our environment and we all know the huge potential he has, so hopefully we can help him realise that here.

“Of course with Ruhan Nel ruled out with a long-term injury the timing is perfect for us and we hope to see Wandile hit the ground running.”

Smit’s move to Bulls

Dobson thanked Smit for his service to the team he grew up supporting and wished him well for the future.

“Cornel is a product of our system and a talented player who has added immense value both on and off the field here.

“He has been competing for places with some top midfielders, which has meant that has hasn’t got the gametime he would have liked or that he deserves, given his talent and dedication.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t make him any guarantees, but he is a top man who will strengthen any squad and he leaves with our best wishes,” said Dobson.

New chapter for Simelane

Simelane said he was looking forward to joining his new teammates and starting an exciting new chapter in his career.

“The Stormers are a great team to watch and I can’t wait to see what I can do in that system, surrounded by some top players and coaches.

“This is a big move for me and I’ll be doing all I can to integrate into the squad and add value as soon as possible,” he said.