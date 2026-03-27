Ivan van Rooyen reflects on 20-plus years with the Lions: ‘Blessed and privileged’

The Lions have won the SA Shield for the first time and are well placed for their best ever finish in the URC.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen was in a reflective mood after his team trounced Edinburgh 54-17 in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last weekend.

It firmly secured their place in the URC top eight and they were able to celebrate their SA Shield win, for the first time, in style.

Van Rooyen was asked to look back and reflect on over two decades at the Lions, which has seen him go from being a player, get into the coaching structures, and finally becoming head coach of the franchise.

Since receiving the top job back in 2019, he has had his qualifications scrutinised, especially during the past four URC seasons, when the Lions have been accused of underperforming, due to them being unable to reach the competition playoffs.

The goal of getting into the top eight currently looks seriously in reach for the first time, with them very well placed on the log with five pool rounds to go. They face the Dragons in another important match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

When asked about the journey up to now, Van Rooyen smiled fondly and said: “For the last 20 years I have been at the Lions, but it is more like 25. In 2001, I started as an U19 player, and the only year I haven’t been here is 2005.

The journey

“It would be arrogant of me to say I have gone full circle. I guess I have just been blessed to be here at different stages of my career. I am also really privileged to have worked with some great people,” said Van Rooyen.

“What excites me and gives me energy each morning, is seeing that the guys feel like it’s something to be a Lion. I am very proud of that.”

Van Rooyen continued: “In 2009 I started in a coaching and admin role with the Lions U19s. I experienced that growth and journey before moving to the seniors in 2012. That was another journey and a special time.

“Then Covid hit us, and I think we lost 42 senior players, and we had to start over again. Three years ago, we decided to start with an exciting young group that we felt could build a future around.

“Hopefully, we are seeing the fruits of that now. But I’m just immensely proud of the guys who want to wear this badge and stand for something special and move forward.”

The Lions have five pool stage matches left to secure their place in the URC top eight and a place in the playoffs, starting against Dragons on Saturday.

They then face two more home games, against Glasgow Warriors and Connacht next month, before finishing off with two matches in Ireland against defending champions Leinster and fellow Irish giants Munster.