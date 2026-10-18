Challenge Cup result: Jantjies breaks Cheetahs’ hearts

The Cheetahs next host the Dragons at their adopted home ground in St. Helen's in Swansea on 13 December.

A late try from Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies denied the Cheetahs an opening-round win in the EPCR Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Jantjies’ Bayonne held on for a 29-27 victory at the Stade Jean-Dauger.

The Bloemfontein side, who reached the quarter-finals in 2023-24, showed early attacking intent, with flyhalf Tiaan Swanepoel slotting a penalty before winger Michael Annies finished a well-worked move in the corner in the ninth minute. Swanepoel added the conversion to give the visitors an early advantage.

Bayonne hit back in the 15th minute, with hooker Facundo Bosch finishing off a rolling maul. The conversion was missed, but the hosts soon took the lead when centre Federico Mori crossed five minutes later, with flyhalf Rob du Preez adding the extras.

Swanepoel’s second penalty kept the Cheetahs in touch, but Bayonne were beginning to find their rhythm. Fullback Yohan Orabe crossed in the 28th minute to extend the home side’s advantage, although the conversion was again missed.

The Cheetahs grew increasingly frustrated with referee Sara Cox over what they viewed as unpunished off-the-ball incidents. However, their forwards began to gain the upper hand at scrum-time in the closing stages of the half, winning a few penalties.

Rolling maul: a major threat

But the hosts’ rolling maul remained a major threat. From a Cheetahs error, Bayonne launched another powerful drive, with Bosch crossing for his second try in the 38th minute to secure a bonus point and give the hosts a 22-13 lead at the break.

Both sides have shown a willingness to play attacking rugby, but handling errors and discipline have repeatedly disrupted their momentum.

The Cheetahs needed to be the first team to score after the break, and that’s what happened courtesy of tries by centre Carel-Jan Coetzee and hooker Louis van der Westhuizen. Both tries were converted by Swanepoel to edge the visitors ahead.

However a few uncharacteristic misses from Swanepoel ensured that Bayonne stayed in the fight. The French flair was on full display in the 68th minute when Bayonne ran the ball from deep within their own half. Jantjies – who had replaced Baptiste Tilloles in the third quarter – showed a clean pair of heels and sprinted more than 50 metres to get Bayonne’s fifth and deciding try of the afternoon. Du Preez was successful with the conversion to give the hosts a nervy two-point lead.

Bayonne held on to clinch the victory, but the Cheetahs come away with a losing bonus point. The Cheetahs next host the Dragons at their adopted home ground in St. Helen’s in Swansea on 13 December.

BAYONNE – Tries: Facundo Bosch (2), Federico Mori, Yohan Orabe, Herschel Jantjies. Conversions: Rob du Preez (2).

CHEETAHS – Tries: Michael Annies, Carel-Jan Coetzee, Louis van der Westhuizen. Conversions: Tiaan Swanepoel (3). Penalties: Swanepoel (2).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.