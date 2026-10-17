Sharks face tough task in quest for revenge against Lyon

The Sharks face an uphill battle against Lyon, who knocked them out of the Challenge Cup two seasons ago.

The Sharks will want to make amends for a poor defeat in their only other contest against Lyon, when they meet again in the Challenge Cup this Saturday.

The Durban union has enjoyed an improved start in JP Pietersen’s first full season in charge, winning two of their three opening United Rugby Championship matches with bonus points and sitting fifth on the table.

But as attention turns to the second-tier Challenge Cup – the only European tournament the Sharks have won, back in 2023/24 – the Sharks will not want a repeat of the following season’s exit when they take on Lyon at Stade de Gerland, also called Matmut Stadium for sponsorship reasons.

Poor defence cost a Springbok-depleted Sharks ‘B’ team dearly, as they conceded five tries in a 34-21 loss that saw the defending champions exit the tournament in the last 16.

The Sharks have again opted to rest their Springboks for their opening Pool 2 clash against the same side at the same venue this weekend (kick-off 2pm).

Sharks need to improve defence, scrums

The union is plainly prioritising a top-eight finish in the URC, after ending 10th last season and dropping from the higher-tier Champions Cup into the Challenge Cup pool stages for the second time.

It will be up to their rising stars, fringe players, and a handful of remaining out-of-favour Springboks and former Springboks to get revenge for their loss to Lyon two seasons ago.

The scrum will be key after the Sharks, featuring Springboks Ox Nché and Thomas du Toit with rising talent Eduan Swart in their front row, and former Bok Vincent Koch and SA U20 captain Esethu Mnebelele on the bench, were completely outmuscled by the Stormers in their 39-22 URC derby defeat in Cape Town on the weekend.

The Stormers even scored a pushover try against the visitors.

The Sharks will need to also shore up their defence after conceding six tries in that game.

While coach JP Pietersen lamented the loss of Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Vusi Moyo to injury during that match, they will need to manage the game better, adapting to any change in circumstances if they wish to beat the 2022 Challenge Cup winners.

They will resist the temptation to be overconfident due to the fact that Lyon are on a three-match losing streak in the Top 14.

The French side won their three matches before that, now sitting eighth on the log after six rounds.