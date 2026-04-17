‘No easy games’: Bulls won’t underestimate Dragons

The Bulls coach said where the Dragons lie on the URC log is not a true reflection of their quality.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said there are very small margins between the top and bottom teams on the United Rugby Championship log, and his side cannot afford to underestimate the Dragons come their clash at Rodney Parade on Friday night.

The teams meet at 8.45pm in Newport, Wales, with the Bulls eighth on the log and the Dragons 15th, incapable of reaching the playoffs.

Three-time finalists, the Bulls are heavy favourites, especially after wins against Cardiff and Munster. They also play four of the five bottom teams in their last fixtures before the quarterfinals, and so are expected to climb the log further.

However, the Dragons have managed to snatch a spot in the Challenge Cup semifinal after a four-point away win over Stade Francais (36-31) in the last-16 and a three-point away win over Zebre (35-32) in the quarterfinal.

‘Log not a true reflection’

Ackermann pointed out that this is a quality Welsh side, strong in the air and in set-pieces.

After naming his best available team, the Bulls coach drew attention to how the Dragons pushed the Stormers hard in Cape Town, losing 29-21, as well as the Lions in Johannesburg, with the score 42-26.

“There is no easy game in the URC, no easy game in rugby today,” the Bulls coach said.

“In any sport, there are such small margins between number one and 12, or one and 10.

“Even in the Premiership, Top 14, and Super Rugby now. You expect the number ones to be their best but on the day if the mind is not there and you are not prepared and players don’t put in the effort as is expected of them, you are probably going to lose.”

He said the Bulls had thoroughly analysed the Dragons and found them to be worthy adversaries whose position on the log was not a true reflection of their quality.

“We have to respect the Dragons. They are up in the stats on a lot of things. When you look at the players and coaches, it’s a top team.”

Dragons out to beat the Bulls

Ackermann said he was not surprised to hear Dragons coach Filo Tiatia had stated his intent to beat the Bulls.

“I am sure they see us as one of the consistent sides in the URC over the last couple of years.”

With Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheswill Jooste injured, Canan Moodie moves from outside centre to left wing while Stedman Gans comes into the starting XV at outside centre, alongside Harold Vorster.

David Kriel shifts from fullback to right wing, while Devon Williams plays for the first time since January at fullback. Willie le Roux covers 10 and 15 and Sergeal Petersen is backup wing.