Pietersen: Benetton performance showcased Sharks’ future

Youngsters shone for the Sharks during their eight-try win over Benetton in the absence of dozens of senior players.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen said his team’s eight-try thrashing of Benetton both rewarded fans for their unwavering support through a difficult season, as well as showcased what the future looks like for the union.

The Sharks whipped Benetton 46-7 at Kings Park on Saturday to secure just their seventh United Rugby Championship victory in the penultimate round.

The result was a dead rubber for both teams, as neither the Sharks at 10th nor Benetton at 13th can reach the top eight and qualify for the play-offs.

But it was a huge morale boost for the Durban union, which came out of an early-season coaching shake-up only to battle an injury crisis with 22 players out of action.

Youngsters shine

Last year’s Junior Springbok Player of the Year, Jurenzo Julius returned from injury to score a hat-trick, while 18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya turned in a good performance moving from fullback to flyhalf.

Twenty-two-year-old Litelihle Bester also had a strong URC debut and scored a try at the death.

“Everyone is going to ask where this team has been the whole year,” Pietersen said.

“But obviously, we’ve been through difficult challenges with injuries. We could never get a team together for more than three games.

“But today shows the future of the Sharks. We have some exciting young, hungry kids that want to take the Sharks to another level.”

‘Log doesn’t do Sharks justice’

Pietersen also highlighted lock Emile van Heerden and loose forwards Manu Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi as players showing more leadership.

“The log doesn’t do justice to what we have been working on. You must give credit to the group to pitch up every Monday with a difficult transition and not getting the results after putting a lot of effort in.

“It just shows… how much the leadership group cares for the union and how much they fight.

“Sometimes you need to lose first to understand how to win, and to keep on winning. I think we are in the process of ‘how to win’ and I think we are on the right track of how to win and be consistent in winning next season.”

On the injury front, Makazole Mapimpi was stretchered off after head contact against Benetton. But Pietersen said the Bok wing was doing better, “up and talking” already.

The Sharks host Zebre in their final game of the season next Saturday.