Sharks go without several Springboks for Lions derby

Vincent Tshituka will captain a team of young and fringe players in the absence of several Springboks.

The Sharks will miss most of their Springboks, who are on mandated leave, when they take on the Lions in their United Rugby Championship derby at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Former Lions loose forward Vincent Tshituka captains the Sharks in the absence of André Esterhuizen, with former captain Siya Kolisi also on leave.

Should the Sharks win, they will secure the URC’s South African shield with one match to spare.

They enter on good form, with five wins in seven matches since JP Pietersen took over as coach. He was made permanent this week, while other strategic appointments were made in the coaching staff.

Despite the absences of several Springboks, the squad retains significant experience throughout the match-day 23, particularly among the replacements, where three Springboks – Vincent Koch, Phepsi Buthelezi and Jordan Hendrikse add valuable impact and composure.

The Durban union are also on a mission to climb into the top eight of the URC table. A return of four or five log points against the Lions would see the Sharks leapfrog the eighth-placed Ospreys into play-off contention.

The Lions are tied on points with the Sharks, but are one place below at 10th due to points difference. They will similarly be out for a win as they have never finished the competition in the top eight.

Sharks starting XV

Phatu Ganyane Fez Mbatha Hanro Jacobs Corne Rahl Jason Jenkins Tino Mavesere Vincent Tshituka (C) Thomas Dyer Jaden Hendrikse Siya Masuku Jaco Williams Jurenzo Julius Francois Venter Edwill van der Merwe Aphelele Fassi



Replacements