Junior Springboks are in rude health

The Junior Springboks have shocked critics by powering into the U20 World Championship final against New Zealand.

The South African national U20 men’s team during a training session at SARU Fields in Stellenbosch. Picture: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images

After their indifferent showing in the U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha a few weeks ago, there were concerns the Junior Springboks would struggle at what is effectively the U20 World Cup taking place in Italy.

How wrong we were. Because this Junior Bok team is something special and are now one win away from being crowned World Rugby U20 Championship winners.

They face New Zealand in the final on Saturday night. They have played brilliantly at the tournament up to now, recording good wins against Australia, England, Scotland and Argentina, in their semifinal on Monday night.

ALSO READ: Heavily penalised Junior Boks down Argentina to make World U20 Champs final

Kevin Foote’s team have been a revelation. They have been all-powerful up front and full of attacking flair at the back, with several young players showing they have bright futures in South African rugby.

It certainly won’t be long before the likes of Siphosethu Mnebelele, Bathobele Hlekani, Vusi Moyo, Haashim Pead and a number of others are playing in the United Rugby Championship for the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers.

Rassie Erasmus has built tremendous depth at Springbok level in recent years and he’s sure to get an injection of more fire power in the not-too-distant future. SA rugby is in rude health.

NOW READ: ‘Every player gave his all’: Junior Boks coach hails defence after semi-final win