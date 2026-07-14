Junior Springboks on course to go back-to-back in JWC in Georgia

The Junior Springboks and France U20 will battle it out for the Junior World Championship title in the final in Tbilisi on Saturday.

The Junior Springboks will contest a second consecutive U20 Junior World Championship final after overcoming a spirited England U20 side in a hard-fought semifinal in Tbilisi on Monday evening, to set up a final against France U20s.

It continues the Junior Boks superb unbeaten run in the competition, with them having won their last 10 straight games, stretching back to them beating Wales in the seventh place playoff in 2024.

They went unbeaten through the tournament last year on their way to the title in Italy, and are now looking to do the dame in Georgia, and SA U20 head coach Kevin Foote praised the maturity, resilience, and depth of his squad as they look to defend their crown.

Thrilling encounter

Against England the Junior Boks were tested throughout a thrilling encounter with the down 20-12 at the halftime, but once again found a way to lift their intensity when it mattered, producing a composed second half to run out 53-37 winners.

Foote said the key message at halftime was for the team to remain calm, stick to their structures and continue building pressure.

“At half-time, it was really about us looking after the ball a little better and making sure we could keep applying pressure on England consistently,” said Foote.

“England showed the spirit we expected from them and there were times when we probably started a little slowly again. The conditions weren’t easy and perhaps didn’t suit the style of rugby we always want to play, but what pleased us most was the maturity the players showed.

“They went back after halftime, stuck to our processes and executed very well in the second half.”

The Junior Springbok victory was once more built on another tireless effort from the pack, who laid the foundation up front while creating opportunities for the exciting attacking threats out wide.

Foote praised the work ethic and leadership displayed by his forwards throughout the tournament campaign: “The forwards have worked incredibly hard since this group first came together, and players in our leadership group have really stepped up, but all our forwards are putting in a huge amount of hard work.

“This was our fourth game in three weeks, so everyone is feeling it physically. The fact that they keep going and keep pushing is very impressive.”

Bench impact

As has been the case throughout the tournament, the Junior Bok bench again played a decisive role, maintaining the intensity and ensuring there was no drop-off when the replacements entered the fray, with Foote praising that value.

“The bench made a massive contribution. We’ve spoken throughout the tournament about the importance of the entire squad. Some players have had to wait patiently for their opportunities, but when they come on, they make a real impact,” said Foote.

“We have a very talented squad with great depth, and we are fortunate to be working with a group that has that quality. When the replacements come on, they really lift the team.”

The Junior Boks now turn their attention to France, who edged New Zealand 26-22 in the first semi-final to set up a mouth-watering clash on Saturday. The French arrive in the final as U20 Six Nations champions, a fact not lost on the Junior Bok coach.

“France have been outstanding. Against New Zealand they worked hard, stayed in the fight right until the end and showed tremendous spirit. They’re also the Six Nations champions, so we know they’re going to be a huge challenge,” said Foote.

“For us, it’s about recovering well, enjoying the opportunity to spend another week together as a group, and then looking forward to the final.”

While the Junior Boks played all their matches so far at the Avchala Stadium, the U20 JWC final will take place at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi on Saturday evening (kick-off 6:30pm).