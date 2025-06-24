Junior Boks expect bar to be raised at U20 Championship: Full squad and fixtures

Players expressed excitement and a desire to represent the country as best they can at the tournament in Italy.

Junior Springbok hooker Siphosethu Mnebelele is grateful the team played against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina in the U20 Rugby Championship. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

The Junior Springboks expressed excitement before heading off to the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy.

Following their traditional capping ceremony last week and wrapping up preparations on Monday, the team travel to Verona on Tuesday to fine-tune preparations ahead of the tournament. Their first pool game will be played against Australia on Sunday, followed by England and Scotland over the following two weeks.

Junior Springboks expect greater intensity

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to be here, and all of us are just so proud to be representing this team and our country,” said Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton.

“The coaches and staff have done an amazing job in preparing us for this tournament, and now it’s up to the players to go out and do the best that they’re capable of.

“The brotherhood and togetherness are big focuses for us, and we all have that desire to be the best player that we can be, in the service of our country and for the Junior Springbok team.”

Hooker and last year’s SA U18 captain, Siphosethu Mnebelele added, “The intensity will be quite different than what we’re used to, and that is why we are so grateful that we played in the Rugby Championship. Playing against Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand prepared us well for the challenges ahead.”

He described Springbok Damian Willemse’s motivational talk at the capping ceremony as inspiring. “He told us to be ourselves, play to the best of our abilities, and fight for each other, our team, and the country.”

Junior Springbok squad for World Rugby U20 Championship

Props: Jean Erasmus (Bulls), Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka (Sharks), Herman Lubbe (Western Province), Simphiwe Ngobese (Sharks), Oliver Reid (Western Province).

Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Jaundré Schoeman (Bulls).

Locks: Jaco Grobbelaar (Bulls), Riley Norton (captain, Western Province), JJ Theron (Bulls), Morné Venter (Lions).

Loose forwards: Thando Biyela (Lions), Bathobele Hlekani (Sharks), Wandile Mlaba (Western Province), Xola Nyali (Western Province), Matt Romao (Sharks), Stephanus Linde (Cheetahs).

Scrumhalves: Ceano Everson (Sharks), Haashim Pead (Lions), Erich Visser (Cheetahs).

Flyhalves: Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Ian van der Merwe (Bulls).

Centres: Albie Bester (Sharks), Gino Cupido (Western Province), Demitre Erasmus (Bulls), Dominic Malgas (Western Province).

Outside backs: Cheswill Jooste (Bulls), Gilermo Mentoe (Lions), Siya Ndlozi (Western Province), Jaco Williams (Sharks).

South Africa’s Pool A fixtures:

Sunday, 29 June: Junior Boks vs Australia U20 – Stadio San Michele, Calvisano

Friday, 4 July: Junior Boks vs England U20 – Stadio Mario Battaglini, Rovigo

Wednesday, 9 July: Junior Boks vs Scotland U20 – June Stadio San Michele, Calvisano

Play-offs:

Monday, 14 July: Semi-finals, Verona and Viadana

Saturday, 19 July: Final and ranking matches, Calvisano and Rovigo