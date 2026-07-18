Junior Boks beat France to win back-to-back U20 world titles

In a hard-fought game, the South Africans took their chances, though they were also denied a few tries by close calls and the TMO.

The Junior Springboks defended their Junior World Championship title with a hard-fought win against France U20 at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi on Saturday night.

South Africa triumphed 16-5 and could have won by an even bigger margin if not for several disallowed tries.

Two penalty goals from flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed gave the Junior Boks a 6-0 lead at half-time of Saturday’s final, which was delayed by lightning, but France hit back early in the second half with an unconverted try from flank Raphael Audebert.

The Junior Boks then withstood another fierce French onslaught, with the TMO unable to see a clear grounding, and won a penalty from the resultant scrum.

South Africa thought they’d scored a try when replacement scrumhalf Jayden Brits’ kick was dropped by the French and substitute centre Samuel Badenhorst collected the loose ball. But the TMO quickly pointed out the knock-on.

After a long-range France penalty-goal attempt fell short, the Junior Boks struck from a maul when replacement hooker Liam van Wyk offloaded to centre Markus Muller. Ahmed added the extras to make it 13-5.

The Junior Boks celebrated again when winger Cheswill Jooste crossed the line with eight minutes remaining only for the TMO to spot a foot in touch.

Ahmed was then denied a try when the match officials ruled he had jumped over a defender, but the flyhalf slotted a penalty to secure the win.

In the third-place playoff, New Zealand beat England 41-26.

The Junior Boks won the 2025 final, by beating New Zealand 23-15 in Italy last year.

JUNIOR BOKS – Try: Markus Muller. Conversion: Yaqeen Ahmed. Penalties: Ahmed (3).

FRANCE U20 – Try: Raphael Audebert.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.