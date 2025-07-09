U18 Craven Week day three results: Wins for SWD, Free State

There were also wins for the Limpopo Blue Bulls and Western Province XV.

Free State centre Ethan Adams dives over the line for a try in his team’s match against the Blue Bulls. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

South Western Districts continued their impressive run at this year’s Craven Week for U18 teams in Middelburg, while the Western Province XV also extended their winning record on the third day of the tournament.

Free State, after falling to SWD by a point on day one, bounced back with a fine win on Wednesday against the Blue Bulls.

After edging Free State 35-34 in their first fixture of the tournament, SWD dominated the clash against the Golden Lions on Wednesday, scoring eight tries in a resounding 54-22 victory. Christiaan Vorster and Jacobus de Villiers scored two tries apiece for the Eagles.

Earlier in the day, Limpopo completed an incredible comeback against the Griffons, after trailing 19-0 in the first quarter. Hooker Ziahn Lombaard scored a hat-trick while fullback Ryno Mienie slotted seven conversions to steer their team to an unlikely 49-44 victory.

Fresh off their 52-6 win over the Griffons, the WP XV racked up a further 45 points and seven tries against the Pumas, with lock Gershom Pieters and replacement forward Caleb Koeberg grabbing a brace apiece.

Free State scored seven tries in a 52-33 victory against the Blue Bulls. Fullback Lamla Mgedezi and No 13 Ethan Adams starred for the winners, scoring three and two tries respectively, while centre Thabiso Simelane claimed a hat-trick for the losing side.

On Thursday, the main match will be played between Western Province and the Sharks.

Craven Week day three results:

Limpopo Blue Bulls 49 (21) Griffons 44 (31)

Western Province XV 45 (33) Pumas 14 (7)

Free State 52 (27) Blue Bulls 33 (19)

Golden Lions 22 (7) SWD 54 (26)

Craven Week day four fixtures:

10am: Boland v Valke

11.30pm: Griquas v Leopards

1pm: Border v Eastern Province

2.30pm: Western Province v Sharks