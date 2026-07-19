Junior Boks win world U20 title: ‘It means everything to SA,’ says coach Foote

It's the second year in a row that the SA U20 team have won the age group title.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote said his team’s victory in the U20 Junior World Championship final, against France in Tbilisi on Saturday night, was for all of South Africa.

The Junior Boks won the final 16-5 after a tough battle against France. They also won last year’s tournament in Italy, defeating New Zealand’s U20s in the final on that occasion.

“It means everything to us; it means everything to South Africa,” said Foote after the final.

“South Africa is a very special place and we are very lucky to represent our people. Right now, we’re just feeling incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

Foote paid tribute to his team’s resilience, depth and unbreakable bond after the hard-fought victory.

“We knew France were big, physical and they just kept coming at us,” said the Junior Bok coach.

“We had to soak up a lot of pressure, but the story of this team has been that they never give up. We always felt that if we got our opportunity, we’d take it.”

Foote said the team’s leadership and defensive effort were among the most pleasing aspects of the victory, while he also credited the replacements for making a great impact.

“The starting players had absorbed so much pressure and the fresh legs brought energy at a crucial time. That’s been a strength of this squad all season.”

SA U20 captain Siphosethu Mnebelele, who was part of last year’s successful campaign, said it was difficult to put into words what winning another world title meant.

“It feels seriously special,” said Mnebelele.

“This was a completely different team, different connections and a different journey. One thing about this team is that we just keep grinding it out because of the care we have for each other.

“We talk about giving love on defence, giving love on attack, and doing it for the guy next to you and for the people back home in South Africa. That’s what drove us throughout the tournament.”

Mnebelele also revealed how the squad remained focused during the lengthy weather delay before the match. “It was tough waiting because you prepare for a certain kick-off time and then suddenly you have to sit and wait. But this group is very adaptable.

“We made sure we stayed switched on, kept our energy up and remained focused on the job we had to do.”

For Mnebele, that spirit was evident even from the sidelines during the closing stages of the final.

“All you want is for the team to do well and succeed,” he said. “I was incredibly nervous watching, but I was so happy the boys managed to get the result. Now we’re going to celebrate together.”