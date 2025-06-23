Barbarians match will be like a Test, says Boks’ Tony Brown

The Springboks take on the Barbarians in what should be an exciting one-off match in Cape Town this weekend.

The Springboks aren’t taking anything for granted and are preparing as if it was a genuine Test match, as they gear up to face famed invitational team, the Barbarians, at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

It is the opening match of the season for the world champions, and although it is a non-Test against an unpredictable team, the Boks aren’t planning on taking it easy and will be going all out to start off on a positive note.

Bok attack coach Tony Brown fronted up to the media on Monday afternoon and admitted it is tough to prepare for a team that only comes fully together this week and has no other plans or fixtures after this one-off game.

“It’s definitely a different challenge to what we normally would face. The Barbarians have knocked over some great sides over the years,” said Brown.

“So for us, the challenge is massive and exactly what we want for what I would call our first Test of the year. We are preparing our players like it is a Test match.

“And it won’t be Barbarians versus Barbarians, it will be Springboks versus Barbarians. So everything we do will be around how we play the game, how we play Test match rugby, and how we can go on to win the game.”

Barbarians DNA

Although it is difficult to analyse a team featuring some of the best players from around the world, all coming together to play in a one-off game, there is a certain DNA that Barbarians teams are known for, and that helps in the preparation.

“The Barbarians are a famous side worldwide. Everyone knows how they play, what they try to do and the style they have to uphold to be a Barbarians team,” explained Brown.

“So we are pretty aware of what’s coming, and it’s unpredictable rugby that’s hard to prepare for. But if your awareness is high around what they are trying to do then we can prepare as well as we can.”

A number of new faces in the Bok squad will be hoping to get a run over the weekend, with five uncapped players in the group, namely Vincent Tshituka, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Neethling Fouche, Ethan Hooker and Cobus Wiese, and although it won’t count as their debut, they will be eager for a chance.

“In every Test side, young guys get to come in and get an opportunity to be selected for the Springboks. It’s a special moment for all of those guys and then you have to try and put your best foot forward in terms of training, to try and earn selection,” said Brown.

“So it has been a good three weeks. The young guys have trained really well and they definitely keep the older guys honest around what is required at Test match level. The competition is strong in the squad and it can only enhance Springbok rugby.”