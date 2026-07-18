Springboks too good for Wales in Durban: Six key takeaways

The Boks dominated the match, but never really hit top gear in an error-ridden performance.

The Springboks scored seven tries and didn’t concede a point as they beat Wales 43-0 in a Nations Championship match at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

It was a third straight win by the Boks in the new competition and their 11th Test victory in a row.

They next face Argentina in a friendly game away and then turn their attention to the All Blacks in four Tests in the Greatest Rivalry series.

Here are six key takeaways from Saturday’s Boks win against Wales in Durban.

Scrum power

The Boks’ renowned scrum power was on full display throughout the clash, as they dominated the Wales front eight in the set-piece.

Debutant Carlu Sadie and prop mate Gerhard Steenekamp, assisted by Malcolm Marx in the middle, scrummed with force and power. But it was a pack effort. They won several scrum penalties and at times pushed Wales off their own ball.

Add in Wilco Louw, Ox Nche, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Zachary Porthen, Thomas du Toit and Boan Venter and the Boks are a force to be reckoned with.

Not much reward from high kicks

The Boks have become something of a force in the game when it comes to contesting high, hanging kicks. Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse, the first-choice back three, have mastered the art.

On Saturday, debutant Jaco Williams worked hard and chased strongly, as did Aphelele Fassi and Arendse, but the Boks didn’t get the reward and return they usually do.

Rookie No 10 Vusi Moyo’s high kicks also weren’t as accurate as those of Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard.

Silly Bok errors

For some reason, the Boks produced an uncharacteristic scrappy and error-ridden performance. They just never got into rhythm and never built up any momentum and impressive phase play.

They made plenty handling errors, in general play, at the back, and in the mauls, which possibly cost them a few tries. The offloading and passing also wasn’t as spot on as it usually is.

The Boks were fortunate that Wales didn’t punish them for this sloppiness at times. It is something Rassie Erasmus will look into before the All Blacks Tests.

Bok debutants

Jaco Williams tried hard to get stuck in; he chased the high kicks, jumped for the ball and chased long punts, with little reward. His timing was possibly just off on a few occasions. But he made some nice offloads and scored a try on debut.

Vusi Moyo did nothing wrong and contributed nicely at times; he has a bright future.

Carlu Sadie scrummed well and got around the field making tackles, while Ruben van Heerden was a colossus in the lineouts, taking several balls. He was also very busy in the loose.

Depth at No 9 is unreal

This was the third match in a row that the Boks had a different scrumhalf in the No 9 jersey … Grant Williams started against England, Embrose Papier started against Scotland and against Wales Cobus Reinach was in charge. All three men delivered knockout performances.

Reinach was very good on Saturday in Durban. And Herschel Jantjies, back in the side after eight years, came on from the bench and also played really well, scoring a try to boot.

And Morne van den Berg and Jaden Hendrikse are currently injured. It’s a stacked position.

Wales concern

Not that too many South Africans will be bothered by the performance of Wales, but they must be wondering how they are ever going to get to a point again where they will challenge the Boks.

They tried hard on Saturday, had a few moments when they put some phases together, but they hardly threw a punch. They were out-played in most departments.

In two Tests now against the Boks, they have conceded 73 points (in Cardiff last November) and 43 points in Durban on Saturday, without scoring themselves. They have much work to do.