Springbok player ratings from 24-17 defeat to All Blacks at Eden Park

The Boks made several errors over the 80 minutes that ultimately cost them the match in Auckland.

The All Blacks beat the Springboks 24-17 in a thrilling Rugby Championship Test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak against the South Africans.

The home team scored three tries to the South Africans’ two to make it 51 games in a row unbeaten at Eden Park.

The teams meet again next week in Wellington.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players on Saturday, out of 10.

Willie le Roux 5: A bad defensive blunder led to the All Blacks’ first try, while he offered little in attack. He made one good, long pass and a long kick to touch. Left the action in the 48th minute.

Cheslin Kolbe 7: He got few opportunities to show off his attacking skills, but chased kicks and jumped high for balls. Was good in defence, chasing back and making some excellent tackles.

Jesse Kriel 6: Again, he worked hard and made several tackles, but got few opportunities with ball in hand. Led the team well, communicating often with the referee.

Damian de Allende 7: He carried strongly on a number of occasions, cleaned rucks and pulled off some big tackles; a busy performance throughout.

Canan Moodie 7: One of his better outings in a Bok jersey of late … he chased kicks, jumped high to contest for balls and made some crucial tackles. Ran hard when he got the chance.

Handré Pollard 6: He was good under the high balls, solid in his positional play and kicked well out of hand. Made one poor pass in attack. An okay performance when he needed to stand tall.

Grant Williams 6: It was a busy outing and he looked dangerous at times, without ever really threatening. Up-and-unders were ok, he made one crucial handling error at a lineout with the Boks on the attack.

Grant Williams tried hard to spark the Springboks. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Siya Kolisi 5: He had a good run out wide and made a few decent tackles, but didn’t have a big impact on the game; left the action in the 50th minute, but returned later as an HIA replacement.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7: He gave away quite a few penalties, but carried regularly and made several tackles, he also won a few lineouts. Busy outing, like usual.

Marco van Staden 7: He worked hard throughout the contest and got stuck in at the rucks and mauls, carried strongly on a number of occasions. Tackled hard.

Ruan Nortje 6: He was okay in the lineouts, but good on opposition ball, making two steals, and he tackled hard, but also had quiet moments. Left the action in the 50th minute.

Eben Etzebeth 6: He put good pressure on the opposition scrumhalf without ever affecting a turnover, made one good high ball catch and was busy, without dominating.

Thomas du Toit 7: He made several tackles, carried on occasion, and was busy at the rucks. Scrummed well, winning a few penalties for the Boks at scrum time.

Malcolm Marx 5: Some of his lineout throws missed their target, while he gave away a free kick at the set-piece as well, and he missed the tackle on Will Jordan, for a try. He scored a try late on for Boks.

Ox Nche 7: His scrumming was really good at times, while he carried hard on occasion and tackled well, too. His usual busy performance.

Bench:

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 7: Came on with 12 minutes to go … hit his lineout man every time, worked hard in the loose, with some strong carries.

Boan Venter 7: Didn’t have much chance to show what he can do, coming on in the 68th minute, but scrummed well.

Wilco Louw 8: He made a big impact at scrum time, winning the Boks a turnover which resulted in Marx’s try.

Lood de Jager 8: Played the final 30 minutes, making a big contribution in the lineouts, winning own ball and stealing opposition ball. Busy in the loose.

Kwagga Smith 6: He brought energy to the Bok performance with some strong carries and powerful runs, but got a yellow card at a crucial time.

Cobus Reinach 7: Made his entry in the 48th minute, kicked well and ran hard at times, while he scored a try from close range.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7: He brough energy to the Boks with some good runs, with one linebreak, jumped well for high balls, kicked two conversions.

Ethan Hooker 6: He came on with more than 20 minutes to go, but unfortunately got no chances with ball in hand.