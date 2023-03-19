Lions deny ‘problems’ in the den

sarugbymag

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli and head coach Ivan van Rooyen have dismissed reports of the union’s hierarchy interfering in team selections and game plan.

According to a story on Rugby365 last week, a meeting between the coaching staff – including its senior members – was held after the Lions’ 44-28 loss to Western Province in the opening round of the Currie Cup.

The Lions Rugby Company (LRC) will reportedly not get drawn into speculation regarding a recording in possession of Rugby365 in which the union’s coaches allegedly raised a number of issues concerning upper management.

“We cannot comment on an audio recording we have not heard,” was the official comment from the union regarding the matter.

As stated in the Rugby365 story, the recording discussed the possibility of the coaching staff confronting Straeuli with their issues. These include “Straeuli’s ongoing ‘interference’ and involvement in training schedules, game plans and selection” and “a growing malcontent towards [Tracy] van Ginkel [the union’s contracts and operations manager] in the coaching and players’ ranks”.

“At the meetings I sometimes ask questions about our planned game plan for the weekend. But I never prescribe the game plan,” Straeuli was quoted by various media.

Van Rooyen has since confirmed Straeuli’s take on events and he told Sunday newspaper Rapport: “Rudolf will share his opinion and insight as a rugby man. He does not force the way of play or team selection.”

However, a source told Rapport that all the coaches “know about the problems at the Lions, but don’t talk about it”.

“I understand there are people who just want to protect their salaries, and that’s why they remain silent,” the insider added. “The coaches don’t fight with each other at all, but they don’t talk about the existing problems either. This doesn’t help to improve the Lions.”