Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

‘We need five points,’ says Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn

Picture of Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

12 December 2025

04:04 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn is hoping his charges can play a blinder and pick up a full house of points against Stade Francais.

Cheetahs

The Cheetahs in Challenge Cup action against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park over the past weekend. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Cheetahs are looking for a big performance as they target a full house of points from their Challenge Cup second round match against French side Stade Francais at the National Rugby Centre Stadium in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

They got off to a difficult start in the competition last weekend, going down 42-12 to Exeter Chiefs in England, and not being able to pick up a bonus point has now left them needing to make up some ground.

Ulster currently top pool three, followed by Exeter and Stade Francais, with all three teams locked on five points, but separated by points difference, and Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn admitted they needed to keep in touch with them.

“We need five points. I think our group is the toughest in this competition’s pool stage, and the guys who are (currently) on top got five points from their games last week. So we also need a full house of points,” explained Steyn.

“We want to do well in this competition and we are not satisfied at the moment because we didn’t get the win last weekend.”

Injury blow

The Cheetahs were also dealt a blow this week as veteran lock Victor Sekekete, experienced former Scotland international Jaco van der Walt and centre Zander du Plessis were ruled out of the match with injuries, while Curtly Thomas and George Lourens have been flown in as cover.

“Victor has a small fracture in his cheek and he’s already back home. With Jaco and Zander it’s more precautionary as they have slight hamstring strains and we don’t want to risk them with two more EPCR games in January and then the SA Cup after,” said Steyn.

“But it’s obviously a massive loss for us (losing Sekekete and Van Der Walt), but it also gives other guys an opportunity to show what they’re worth, and we have to make it work.”

In the previous weekend’s match against Exeter, the Cheetahs struggled in the first half and trailed 35-7 at the break, but put in a much more spirited second half showing, and Steyn wants them to build on that against Stade Francais.

“We were physical, we were dominant in some collisions, and there were good individual performances. But we made a few small errors, and against quality opposition you get punished every time,” said Steyn.

RELATED ARTICLES

“They’ve (Stade Francais) got a big pack. It’s going to be tough for us. But I’m happy with what I saw from our guys in that second half (against Exeter), and we want to build on that this weekend.”

Read more on these topics

Challenge Cup Cheetahs rugby team frans steyn

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport Soweto Marathon runner Dezirée du Plessis dies after being hit by taxi
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Delusional ministers and flashy leaders gaslight as toddler burns
News Malema gives Ramaphosa his flowers over Trump response
Opinion Trump’s claimed peace victories fall apart
News NDPP interviews: Hermione Cronje says NPA dysfunction drove her to resign twice

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp