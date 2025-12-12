‘We need five points,’ says Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn

Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn is hoping his charges can play a blinder and pick up a full house of points against Stade Francais.

The Cheetahs are looking for a big performance as they target a full house of points from their Challenge Cup second round match against French side Stade Francais at the National Rugby Centre Stadium in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

They got off to a difficult start in the competition last weekend, going down 42-12 to Exeter Chiefs in England, and not being able to pick up a bonus point has now left them needing to make up some ground.

Ulster currently top pool three, followed by Exeter and Stade Francais, with all three teams locked on five points, but separated by points difference, and Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn admitted they needed to keep in touch with them.

“We need five points. I think our group is the toughest in this competition’s pool stage, and the guys who are (currently) on top got five points from their games last week. So we also need a full house of points,” explained Steyn.

“We want to do well in this competition and we are not satisfied at the moment because we didn’t get the win last weekend.”

Injury blow

The Cheetahs were also dealt a blow this week as veteran lock Victor Sekekete, experienced former Scotland international Jaco van der Walt and centre Zander du Plessis were ruled out of the match with injuries, while Curtly Thomas and George Lourens have been flown in as cover.

“Victor has a small fracture in his cheek and he’s already back home. With Jaco and Zander it’s more precautionary as they have slight hamstring strains and we don’t want to risk them with two more EPCR games in January and then the SA Cup after,” said Steyn.

“But it’s obviously a massive loss for us (losing Sekekete and Van Der Walt), but it also gives other guys an opportunity to show what they’re worth, and we have to make it work.”

In the previous weekend’s match against Exeter, the Cheetahs struggled in the first half and trailed 35-7 at the break, but put in a much more spirited second half showing, and Steyn wants them to build on that against Stade Francais.

“We were physical, we were dominant in some collisions, and there were good individual performances. But we made a few small errors, and against quality opposition you get punished every time,” said Steyn.

“They’ve (Stade Francais) got a big pack. It’s going to be tough for us. But I’m happy with what I saw from our guys in that second half (against Exeter), and we want to build on that this weekend.”