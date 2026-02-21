Lions v Sharks: Six potential match winners

The Lions-Sharks derby could be one of the biggest matches of the season, as the Sharks hope to claim the URC's SA Shield with a game to spare.

Several Springboks will be absent when the Lions host the Sharks on Saturday afternoon, but there are still plenty of big-name players capable of taking the match away from their opponents.

The teams clash in their return United Rugby Championship derby at Ellis Park (kick-off 2pm) after the Lions snatched a 23-22 win over the Sharks at Kings Park last month.

The Sharks are poised to secure their second-ever URC South African Shield with one game to spare, while the Lions also have an opportunity to improve on their best-ever third-place finish from 2023/24.

Most of the Sharks’ Springboks are unavailable due to rest protocols. The Lions, however, have fielded all of their Boks.

Here are some players who could turn the tide for their team:

Edwill van der Merwe (Sharks)

Sharks utility back Edwill van der Merwe. Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportfile via Getty Images

The former Lions star and rising Springbok flyer is one of the most dangerous players in South Africa at the moment.

He starts at right wing, looking to repeat the strong showing he produced against his previous club in the first leg.

There, he scored a try after chasing his own kick, collecting and then grubbering past a defender before dotting down. He also helped create Jason Jenkins’ try after a blistering run.

He will hope to build on the four tries he’s scored for the Sharks this season.

Morné van den Berg (Lions)

Lions Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

While it was replacement scrumhalf Haashim Pead’s late try that secured the win in the first leg, it followed a strong 65-minute performance from Springbok Morné van den Berg.

‘Krappie’ has been one of the driving forces behind the Lions’ renowned brand of attacking rugby. His clever plays provide the impetus for threatening runs by the dangerous backline, while his own opportunistic pick-and-goes have shredded defences for local and national teams alike.

This will be another big opportunity for Van den Berg to put his name forward for continued Springbok selection next season.

Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks)

Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse. Picture: Steve Haag / Galli Images

It was the Sharks’ aerial game that undid the Stormers in Durban in their last match.

Scrumhalves Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse reaped praise from coach JP Pietersen for this, and with Williams unavailable this week – replaced on the bench by Ross Braude – it will be up to Hendrikse to maintain that aerial dominance at Ellis Park’s altitude.

Hendrikse is finding form at a great time, with Williams set for a move to Japan in June. What an opportunity for Hendrikse to cement his place as the next No 1 scrumhalf in the side.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions)

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has a golden opportunity put aside thoughts of his upcoming March doping hearing, following last year’s adverse analytical finding.

The Sharks scrum boasts 32 scrum penalties in the URC, the second highest in the competition, and have the third-best win percentage (95%).

But the Sharks are missing key Springboks Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nché in the front row and the Lions tighthead could make the scrum his own on Saturday.

Doing so would restore his status in the fringes of Springbok selection after his debut season last year.

Aphelele Fassi (Sharks)

Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Another dangerous Springbok in the Sharks backline, Aphelele Fassi has found form after an injury-impacted 2024/25 season and the beginning of this campaign.

He was instrumental in both Sharks victories over the Stormers, playing the full 80 minutes in Durban and Cape Town, controlling the defensive effort at the back and offering a consistent threat in attack.

Playing in just his fourth URC match of the season, Fassi will again be crucial to securing aerial dominance for the Sharks while putting teammates into dangerous running positions.

Ruan Venter (Lions)

Lions flanker Ruan Venter. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Always a standout in attack and defence, Lions flanker Ruan Venter could again be the cog in the wheel of the Lions forward pack.

His work rate is matched by few, though his Sharks opposite, Tino Mavesere, has pace that will need to be kept in check.

Huge local derbies like this serve as spotlights on Springbok hopefuls, and the 23-year-old has a chance to climb the pecking order among the crowded loose-forward fringe, building on his solitary 2024 Test against Portugal.