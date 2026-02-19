Lions v Sharks: Haashim Pead fired up to make a big impact

Exciting rising star Haashim Pead will hope to make a big impact against the Sharks on Saturday, after his match winning heroics against them last month.

Rising Lions scrumhalf talent Haashim Pead is fired up for another crack at the Sharks when the two sides meet in their important United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Pead was the star of the show in the first derby between them in Durban last month, when he came off the bench late in the game and scored the match winning try after the fulltime hooter, as the Lions walked away with a 23-22 result.

For 20-year-old Pead, he hasn’t received as much game time for the Lions senior team so far this season as he would have liked, after starring for the Junior Springboks during their U20 World Championship title run last year.

He has largely featured off the bench for short spells, and has made just one start, against Perpignan in the Challenge Cup last month, but admits that he is comfortable with the slower progress, and being able to play behind Bok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg.

“At the end of the day, you can only control what you can control. Coming off the bench hasn’t been a bad thing for me at all because I am playing behind Krappie (Van Den Berg), who is a Bok. I am learning from him,” explained Pead at a Lions training session on Tuesday.

“It has been very healthy for me and I have been picking up on a lot of things. It has only made me a better player. The coaches also have a plan in what they do. I have to trust the process, trust the system, and things will work out.”

Sharks cameo

When Pead made his 15 minute cameo for the Lions against the Sharks in early January, he had only played about 16 minutes for them previously, and explained that scoring the match winning try was a major confidence booster for him.

“That was very important for me. I needed that (try) to get my confidence up and get back in form. Also for a bit of self belief as well. Coming out of that game I felt like myself again, and I knew that I had it in me to go further than I have before,” admitted Pead.

“That’s what I am here for at the Lions. To give my best to them every week and hopefully produce for them on the weekend.”

Looking at the Sharks game this weekend, Pead said it was important for them to produce a strong showing, especially after their heavy home defeat against the Bulls in their last match, while they also want to build momentum ahead of a big match against the Stormers next weekend.

“As a team we know we need to pick up our momentum going into the last eight games of the season. We know that these next two SA derbies are important,” said Pead.