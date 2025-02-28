Fast start key for Lions against Sharks in URC derby

The Lions will be eager for a fast start against the Sharks, as they have suffered defeats in the local derbies where they have had a slow start.

Lions centre Marius Louw says they need a fast start in their URC derby against the Sharks if they are to get a win at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The Lions will be aiming for a fast start when they take on the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

This is the fourth straight local derby for the Lions, having hosted the Bulls late last month and the Stormers a few weeks ago, before playing the Bulls again at Loftus last weekend.

In both matches against the Bulls the Lions suffered from slow starts, and although they managed to fight back in both games, they were unable to outlast their Highveld rivals in the end.

Against the Stormers it was the Lions that enjoyed the fast start and they were rewarded by seeing out a solid win against their Cape rivals, so they will be eager to replicate that against the Sharks on Saturday.

“We are obviously a little bit disappointed with the result last weekend (against the Bulls). Our (first half) start and second half start were both not good enough. So those two were work-ons this week and we are going to fix it this weekend,” said Lions centre Marius Louw on Thursday.

“We want to start well and make sure that we have a good performance throughout the whole 80 minutes.

“The Sharks are a very dynamic team, so we need to make sure that we control the tempo. Whether it is making it quicker or slower, we need to do it on our time and once we control the tempo we will be in the pound seats.”

The double

Last season the Lions did the double over the Sharks in the URC, edging them 20-18 at Kings Park, before thumping them 40-10 at Ellis Park, while the last meeting between the two saw the Durban side gain revenge by winning the Currie Cup final in Joburg last year.

The Lions however know that the Sharks are a different side this season, as they have improved their results and currently sit fourth on the log, compared to their dismal campaign last season that ended with them finishing 14th on the log.

“They are a different team this season. Their squad depth is a lot better, they have put in much better performances home and away. So we definitely aren’t taking anything for granted,” said Louw.

“We know it’s going to be a tough battle up front and with their really exciting backs. So we are really looking forward to it and we are under no illusions that it is not the same team as last season.”

The SA Shield is also on the line, with just a few local derbies remaining, and although the Lions are out of the running as they sit bottom of the standings, they could still have a major say if they beat the Sharks, which could see the Bulls win it if they beat the Stormers on Saturday.

“We definitely want to keep fighting. At the Lions we never give up and we want to stay in the fight 100%, and want to make sure that whatever happens over the next few weeks that we put in some good performances and improve on our standing,” said Louw.