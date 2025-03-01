Ruben Schoeman fired up to make his mark on return to Lions

Lions lock Ruben Schoeman is back in action after a red card against the Stormers in December earned him a five match suspension.

Lions lock Ruben Schoeman is fired up and ready to make his mark on his return to the Lions from a two month ban, against the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (2:30pm).

Schoeman received a red card after a poor cleanout on Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok during their URC derby in Cape Town in December, and was subsequently handed a five match suspension, which saw him miss their two EPCR games in January and subsequent three URC derbies.

He thus missed the two losses against the Bulls and the win over the Stormers in the URC and he is eager to make amends with a big showing against the Sharks, especially after doing a lot of reflection over the past two months.

“This is my first game back and I am very excited to serve the team again and get back in action. I think I let the team down when I got that red card. So this is a chance to prove myself and make it up to my teammates,” said Schoeman.

“There has been a lot of reflection over the last two months. But in the moment it was a split second decision that I made. Looking at it again I see where I was wrong. But in the moment things happened so fast and it was just bad luck.”

Unique perspective

Due to him not being able to play Schoeman as had a unique perspective and been able to watch the Lions over those five games, with them winning two and losing three of them, and he believes they have made the necessary improvements in time for the Sharks.

“I think we have made a lot of individual errors, our discipline hasn’t been great and we have conceded a lot of penalties. So it is up to us to fix that,” explained Schoeman.

“We are trying to play an exciting brand of rugby, trying to keep the ball and be dynamic in our attack. So we are looking forward to doing that (against the Sharks) on Saturday.”

Schoeman is well aware that the game could be decided in the set piece battle up front, and says they are ready for the challenge that the Sharks will be bringing.

“We just need to play as a collective, especially when it comes to scrumming and mauling. The forwards need to pull together and do everything as a unit. Because we won’t be able to beat them alone,” said Schoeman.

“Work rate is going to be massive for us. Making your tackles, stopping momentum and also gaining momentum on attack with positive ball carries, and quick ball at ruck time. So if we do those things right it’s going to be a good day for us.”