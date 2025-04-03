EPCR team news: Lions shake things up for Edinburgh knockout clash

The Lions have shaken things up with a few changes for their Challenge Cup knockout match against Edinburgh.

Lions inside centre Rynhardt Jonker is ready for another crack at Edinburgh after he was named to start ahead of Marius Louw in the last 16 match at the Hive Stadium on Friday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions will look to shake off a disappointing outing last weekend in Glasgow as they shift their attention their last 16 Challenge Cup knockout clash against another Scottish outfit Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 9pm).

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen has made a few adjustments to the side that ran out at the Scotstoun this past Saturday, with an aim to progress to the competition quarterfinals.

A notable inclusion for Friday’s night clash is that of Springbok Morne van den Berg. The nuggety scrumhalf joined the team last week after recovering from a finger injury which kept him out of his team’s last two United Rugby Championship matches.

Another change in the backline sees Rynhardt Jonker swop places with Marius Louw at inside centre, with the latter providing impact from the bench.

Forward changes

Amongst the forwards, Van Rooyen has opted for SJ Kotze as the starting loosehead, with Juan Schoeman having to come off the bench to possibly face his brother Pierre in the front row. Packing down next to Kotze is hooker Franco Marais who comes in for PJ Botha.

In the backrow, Jarod Cairns gets the nod ahead of JC Pretorius with the former national Sevens star providing impact from the bench if required.

Lions defence guru Jaque Fourie acknowledged earlier this week from the team’s base camp in the Scottish capital that his side needed to improve on all fronts if they are to overcome Sean Everitt’s Edinburgh.

“We have to be better in all areas. Edinburgh are dangerous with the ball in hand, so we need to play heads-up rugby,” said Fourie.

“A week is a long time in rugby. We have a chance to reset and put things right in this knockout match. It’s a massive game for us, and we have to perform at our best.

“We’ve learned our lessons. In these competitions, there are no easy games. We cannot underestimate anyone. We need to be at our best on Friday night.”

Lions starting XV

Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Manuel Rass, Rynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe, Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns, Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Franco Marais, SJ Kotze

Bench: Jaco Visagie, Juan Schoeman, RF Schoeman, Izan Esterhuizen, Sibabalo Qoma, Nico Steyn, JC Pretorius, Marius Louw