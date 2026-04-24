Lions make minimal changes to starting XV for Connacht

The backline is left unchanged as the Lions seek to retain their spot in the URC's top four.

The Lions have made only two switches to their starting forward pack while leaving their backline unchanged for their United Rugby Championship match against Connacht at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).

This is the third-last round before the play-offs, with fourth-placed Lions travelling to previous winners Leinster and Munster before the quarter-finals at the end of May.

The Lions want to hold onto a place in the top four so they can host a quarter-final, while Connacht, in ninth, are desperate to move up into a play-off spot.

The front row is unchanged as hooker PJ Botha makes his 100th appearance for the Joburg union.

Ruan Venter moves from flanker to second row in place of Etienne Oosthuizen. In the loose trio, Batho Hlekani moves into the starting line-up alongside Siba Mahashe and captain Francke Horn (No 8).

Hooker Morné Brandon and loose forward Siba Qoma return to the match day 23.

Lions assistant coach Julian Redelinghuys said they are not thinking about a finish in the top four, but rather taking it game by game in their best URC season to date.

They come from a huge 54-12 victory over Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park, inflicting the log leaders’ biggest defeat of the season. Connacht, meanwhile, secured an upset win against the Stormers in Cape Town (score 33-24).

Lions starting XV

Quan Horn, Angelo Davids, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Erich Cronjé, Chris Smith, Morné van den Berg, Francke Horn (C), Batho Hlekani, Siba Mahashe, Darrien Landsberg, Ruan Venter, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze.

Replacements

Morné Brandon, Edward Davids, Sebastian Lombard, Reinhard Nothnagel, Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, Nico Steyn, Kelly Mpeku.