The Springboks are banking on Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to link up well against France.

Springbok attack coach Tony Brown is hoping Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok can help bring back the team’s attacking mojo, when they take on France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday (kick-off 6:40pm).

The Boks have struggled on attack at various stages this year, and particularly in their back-to-back defeats against France and Ireland over the past two weekends They have especially been unable to finish off the majority of the chances they have created.

Heading into the trophy match Libbok will get his first start at flyhalf since the Boks‘ opening international of the season against England, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifts to fullback in place of the injured Damian Willemse.

The two former Stormers teammates will now hope to link up well as they have previously done when playing in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup, and bring that excitement and flair to the international stage.

“They’re obviously both flyhalves, so they’re both very good at moving the ball (around), and both good at seeing space and opportunity,” explained Brown.

“Sacha’s obviously got a little bit more physical presence around his x-factor, so moving him to 15 is the right choice there. Hopefully they can sort of rekindle their Stormers days. They know each other’s game really well.

“I think they both see space and complement each other, so we’re hoping for a good performance from both of them.”

Bok attack

In terms of the team’s attack as a whole, Brown admitted that the Boks hadn’t been at their best, but believes that a final against France was the perfect opportunity for them to rediscover their attacking touch.

“From the attack point of view, obviously, we haven’t played as well as we can. I think we’ve lost a little bit of mojo on attack,” said Brown.

“But it’s another opportunity this week (to fix it). We’ve got to have a massive focus around being able to execute in every situation that we get on attack, and the preparation so far has been good.

“The mindset, hopefully, is going to be really good for Sunday and we can get back to what makes us a good rugby team. This is not only just the attack, but being really strong at set piece, being really strong defensively, being strong in the air, being strong when the ball’s on the ground, and just play finals rugby because every little chance to change momentum is going to be massive.”

If the Boks are to bounce back from two losses and finish their year on a high with some silverware they will likely need a complete performance, and not only be great on attack, but their defence will also have to be on point, especially with France boasting an amazing backline.