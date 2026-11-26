The Boks will take on France in the inaugural final at Twickenham on Sunday.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has collected just about all the major international honours open to him but the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning skipper is still excited to lead his side into the inaugural Nations Championship final.

The Springboks face France in Sunday’s showpiece clash at Twickenham, the concluding match of a three-day, six-game extravaganza at English rugby union’s headquarters.

The Springboks have arrived in London on the back of consecutive, if narrow, pool-play defeats by both France and Ireland in the past fortnight.

But they still topped the southern hemisphere table, with France leading the northern standings.

The finalists have underlined their status as regional kings, with France winning this year’s Six Nations and South Africa the Rugby Championship holders.

“I think it’s great to finally get the two best teams from the two hemispheres playing against each other,” Kolisi told reporters at Twickenham on Wednesday.

The cross-hemisphere nature of the Nations Championship was designed to give added context to the July and November international windows, where Tests were previously purely bilateral affairs.

‘Different feeling’

Kolisi was a fan of the new format, with the 35-year-old flanker saying: “It is amazing. It gives a different feeling because you know you’re fighting for something.”

Both South Africa and New Zealand enter finals weekend having each suffered consecutive defeats, with the All Blacks going down 35-28 to Wales in Cardiff – their first loss to the Welsh in 73 years – before a record 37-12 reverse against England at Twickenham.

The All Blacks face England again on Saturday after both sides finished second in their respective groups.

Some observers have blamed South Africa and New Zealand’s recent defeats on the historic superpowers playing out a gruelling four-Test series, billed as “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry”, in August and September.

The Springboks, the host nation for the bulk of the fixtures, emerged 3-1 winners from a campaign that concluded with the teams having to travel to the United States for a match in Baltimore.

Both sides have been loath to use it as an excuse for their recent form, but New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said it had coloured his view of the Nations Championship.

“It’s probably a little different to other teams,” he said. “Because of RGR, we’ve spent seven weeks away from home. It (the Nations Championship) is in a year where we’ve had 17 games and 13 of them offshore. We’ve had players spend a lot of time away from partners and families and that sort of thing.”

Nevertheless, the under-pressure Rennie welcomed the Nations Championship, which won’t be played next year because of the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“I like the concept…I just think our year is a little bit different than what it will be in two years’ time when it’s on again.”

‘Jeopardy’

There were concerns the Nations Championship, which brings together all the major northern and southern hemisphere teams, could dilute the impact of a World Cup.

But England coach Steve Borthwick believes it has served as useful preparation for rugby’s pinnacle tournament.

“There’s jeopardy in the games,” he said.

“The winning margins in (English) Prem rugby have been sizeable. With eight out of 10 teams qualifying for the (European) Champions Cup, with no relegation, there are all these factors.

“It means the players are now experiencing playing with that pressure upon them when it comes to tournament rugby in a year’s time.”

Friday’s opening double-header featuring Italy against Fiji and Ireland against Australia, however, is set to be played out in front of a crowd under half of Twickenham’s 82,000 capacity – a consequence in part of fans not knowing the exact match schedule until last weekend.

Ticket sales for Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be far stronger, with the chief executive of England’s Rugby Football Union, Bill Sweeney, saying before the start of the November programme: “This is the first time we’ve done this.

“A lot of fans are waiting to figure out who is playing who and when.”