There's plenty at stake for the 12 teams involved in Finals Weekend at Twickenham.

The inaugural Nations Championship wraps up this weekend with a three-day, six-game festival at Twickenham in London.

All 12 teams will be in action, either on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Here then is what you need to know.

Final standings

Northern hemisphere

France 26 points, England 25, Ireland 24, Scotland 20, Wales 17, Italy 2

Southern hemisphere

South Africa 22 points, New Zealand 22, Australia 14, Argentina 11, Japan 5, Fiji 4

Fixtures

Friday

11th place – Italy v Fiji (6.40pm)

5th place – Ireland v Australia (10.10pm)

Saturday

9th place – Wales v Japan (3.10pm)

3rd place – England v New Zealand (6.40pm)

Sunday

7th place – Scotland v Argentina (3.10pm)

Final – France v South Africa (6.40pm)

What’s at stake?

It’s not just about the Grand final between South Africa and France to determine the champion team of the hemispheres.

Every match also feeds into the Hemisphere Challenge. Seven points are available across the weekend: one point for each match from 6th‑v‑6th to 2nd‑v‑2nd, and two for the Grand Final. The first hemisphere to four points takes the title.

What if matches are tied after 80 minutes?

Tied matches go to 10 minutes of Golden Point extra time. If still level, the match is drawn and the Hemisphere point on offer will be split.

The Grand Final gets two 10-minute golden point halves. If there is still no champion, place kicks will be taken to decide the winner.