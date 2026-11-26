The loose forward was taken aback by his coaches' faith in him and hopes to reward them for the 'honour and privilege' of representing South Africa.

Loose forward Emmanuel “Manu” Tshituka described his upcoming Springbok debut as the “opportunity of a lifetime” and hopes he can reward his coaches’ faith in him.

The energetic Sharks loosie earned a surprise call-up for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday (kick-off 6.40pm) after he and five other uncapped players joined the squad only to sit on the sidelines for three matches.

The 26-year-old will be the only one to record a Test cap before the end of the international season.

To do so in an inaugural tournament final against one of the best teams in the world was simply amazing, but came with its share of pressure, he said.

“Anyone would feel nervous and a bit of pressure, but pressure is a privilege,” Tshituka said on Wednesday.

“I see it more as an opportunity of a lifetime than anything else.

“I was really surprised that the coaches showed enough faith and trust in me to represent the country on such a big occasion. That gives me confidence, knowing that they trust in me to play and perform in this game.”

Tshituka likened to Bok legend

Tshituka’s brother Vincent also has two caps, a Bok game against the Barbarians, and an SA A match under his belt, after the pair spent years fighting through red tape trying to acquire their South African IDs

They were born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, grew up in Johannesburg and attended Northcliff High School, where they were introduced to rugby.

Manu captained the school’s first XV before the brothers began their professional careers at the Lions. They later moved to the Sharks, where Vincent became a key member of the leadership group.

Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus likened Vincent to double World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit for his work rate after the older brother’s call-up.

When Manu’s turn came, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick made the same comparison.

“He’s in the profile of Pieter-Steph… the way he plays and hard work he does. Work in the dark that no one else wants to do,” Stick said.

Brothers Emmanuel and Vincent Tshituka will soon both be capped Springboks. Picture: Gallo Images

A proud older brother

Manu said his brother, though not currently in the squad, had still been in touch with him every other day.

“He’s always encouraged me to [put] my best foot forward in training. When we found out I’m playing this weekend, the joy and pride that he had were heartwarming.”

He said he was grateful he could talk to his brother about being in the Springbok environment and what it feels like to make a Bok debut.

“I want to grab the opportunity to the best of my ability. I am really excited to be out there and represent my country. It’s such an honour and privilege.”