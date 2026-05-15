Bulls focus on ‘nothing to lose’ Benetton

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said a good performance against Benetton would give his side confidence going into the play-offs.

Coach Johan Ackermann said the Bulls are fully focused on their final United Rugby Championship league phase match against Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).

Notions of results and where the Bulls might finish on the table, determining who they play in the quarter-finals, are out of their hands and therefore out of their minds.

‘Strongest possible side’

Ackermann said he had picked his strongest possible side for the game, though captain Marcell Coetzee and Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse were unavailable due to contracting a flu.

Junior Bok star Cheswill Jooste was also out with a hamstring injury picked up in their 54-19 win over Zebre Parma last week.

Several rotations made against Zebre were reversed for the clash with Benetton, with former captain Ruan Nortjé returning to lead the side in Coetzee’s absence.

The Bulls lie fourth on the URC table, and are expected to claim their sixth straight win over 13-ranked Benetton, likely with a bonus point. The Lions could catch the Bulls on the table, if they secure a difficult bonus-point victory away to Munster.

The Bulls would then move up if the Stormers lose away to Cardiff or Leinster slip up at home against the Ospreys.

When asked if he had considered where they might finish and who they would rather play against in a quarter-final at the end of the month, Ackermann responded that any team finishing in the top eight was strong enough to put up a challenge.

They would focus on Benetton and when that was taken care of, prepare for the play-offs.

“We want to pick our strongest possible side,” the Bulls coach said.

“Benetton is a team that could have easily have been in the play-offs.”

Bulls to play to their standards

He said Benetton beating Leinster, Cardiff and Lyon in recent weeks, and the Lions in October, pointed to a team that could not be underestimated.

“Even in European competition, they were unlucky not to progress in that, and fall out in the play-offs [Challenge Cup last-16].

“They are a quality side with some quality international players. The fact that it’s the last game of the season makes them even more dangerous as they almost have nothing to lose and can come out and just play.

“So it’s very important that we don’t fall into that trap and don’t underestimate them.”

He said his decision to rotate his squad last week paid off in giving game time to different players, but they needed to ensure their discipline and defence were better.

“Benetton possess a lot of threats all over the park. One, we need the win to secure a home quarter-final, so that in itself is important. Two, if we can put in a good performance, that will give us confidence going into the play-offs.”