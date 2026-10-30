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Malcolm Marx confirms return to SA rugby scene

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

30 October 2026

03:24 pm

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The Springbok hooker is reportedly going to team up with the Bulls.

Malcolm Marx

Malcolm Marx of Kubota Spears has confirmed he will be leaving his Japanese club at the end of the 2026/27 season. Picture: Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

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Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has explained his decision to leave the Kubota Spears and return to South Africa.

The World Rugby Player of the Year confirmed on Friday that he would leave the Japanese club when his contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season.

SARugbymag.co.za understands that he has signed for the Bulls.

Marx joined Kubota in 2021 after leaving the NTT Shining Arcs (now Urayasu D-Rocks), and has scored 41 tries in 68 appearances. He helped the Spears win the League One title in 2022-23 and reach the final in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

‘Best possible conclusion’

“Due to family circumstances, I have made the difficult decision not to renew my contract beyond the 2026-27 season and to return to South Africa,” Marx said in a statement.

“My time with the Spears has been an invaluable experience for both me and my family, and one that we will always look back on fondly. I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome you have always given us, for embracing us as members of the community, and for the tremendous support and kindness you have shown us throughout our time in Japan.

“My focus is now fully on the upcoming season, and I will continue to give everything I have for the team to ensure we bring this journey to the best possible conclusion.”

Kubota general manager Hironori Maekawa praised Marx’s contribution.

“As one of the world’s best players, Malcolm has brought countless victories and memorable moments to this club,” he said.

“Beyond his outstanding performances on the field, his team-first attitude, consideration for his teammates and leadership in consistently setting high standards have left an invaluable legacy at the club.

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“His achievement of winning the World Rugby Player of the Year award as a member of the Spears is also a tremendous source of pride for the club and the Orange Army.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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