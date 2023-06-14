Rassie Erasmus on Aphiwe Dyantyi: ‘I believe in second chances’

By Ross Roche

SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus is a firm believer in second chances and is hopeful that former Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi can make a successful return to the game and put himself in contention for the national side once again.

Former Lions star Dyantyi was found guilty of using performance enhancing drugs back in 2019, with him banned from the game for four years, with his return to play being confirmed by the Sharks earlier this week after they threw him a lifeline.

ALSO READ: Aphiwe Dyantyi back in rugby as Sharks announce Bok’s return

Dyantyi will be able to train with the Sharks squad soon and will be available for selection from August, but Erasmus told a cautionary tale during a Bok press conference in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“If you look at the penalty he paid … four years (banned), it’s just not worth doing something like that,” said Erasmus.

“I am not judging him as a person. I am just saying that four years is a long time (out of the game). It’s nonsensical for a player (to take performance enhancing drugs) in this day and age where you can’t get away with something like that.

“We get tested every day in camp. Four or five players have been tested every day in camp over the last two years. Not a day goes by that players don’t get tested. I don’t think you need something like that to make it at the highest level.”

Hopeful future

But looking to the future Erasmus said that Dyantyi had served his ban and now deserves a chance to reignite what was once a very promising career.

“Looking at Aphiwe I believe in second chances. He has had a ban and he has served it. It must have been a really tough four years,” said Erasmus.

“So I hope that he comes back from his ban and does really well for the Sharks and one day we can pick him for the Springboks again.

“I know that a lot of people don’t feel the same way about that. But I feel that’s why there is a time period to the ban … that after you have been punished you can come back (and make amends).

“We believe in second chances so hopefully he does well and we can look at him again.”