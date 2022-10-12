Manie Libbok puts talk of Springbok call-up on the back-burner

Ross Roche

Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok is fully focused on his performances for his team in the United Rugby Championship (URC), despite recent rumours swirling about a possible call-up to the Springbok squad for their end of year tour.

The Boks have had a bit of a crisis at flyhalf recently with Handre Pollard possibly ruled out of the tour, while it is uncertain whether Elton Jantjies will be considered due to his recent transgressions that cast a poor light on the team.

Damian Willemse, who deputised at flyhalf in the Rugby Championship in the absence of Pollard and Jantjies, will possibly be backed to start at No 10, while Johan Goosen is a hot favourite to also be in contention.

But with the SA A squad also in action during the tour, it is almost a certainty that Libbok will be one of possibly two young flyhalves picked to go over with the Boks.

“My focus now is just on the Stormers. At the moment, I’m just trying to control what I can control and that’s to do my very best for the Stormers and this jersey and give my best for the team,” said Libbok.

“Everything else will look after itself. For a young guy growing up it’s always been and still is my dream to play for the Boks one day, and if the time comes now, I’d be grateful for that. But for now my focus is here and I just want to do everything I can to help the team.”

Flawless display

Libbok was relieved of his kicking duties over the past weekend, with young utility back Sacha Mngomezulu taking over, and he put in a flawless display against Zebre.

Libbok however confirmed that Mngomezulu took over due to him having a slight injury concern, and he should retake the kicking duties for Friday’s match against Ospreys.

“It’s not serious. I had a bit of a niggle (knee) and it was a little bit uncomfortable, so I didn’t want to irritate it by kicking in the game. But now it is feeling good,” explained Libbok.

“So it wasn’t about taking any pressure off me or anything like that. I just had a bit of soreness in my knee, but now I am feeling fine. I fully backed Sacha to do the job and he did a great job, so I was happy for him.”