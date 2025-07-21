Marnus van der Merwe on becoming a Bok: ‘It’s something you dream of as a kid’

Marnus van der Merwe scored two tries against Georgia on his official Springbok debut in his home town, Mbombela, on Saturday night.

Springbok debutant Marnus van der Merwe said facing up to powerful and intimidating teammates Ox Nche and Wilco Louw helped sufficiently prepare him for the physicality brought by Georgia during the Boks’ 55-10 win over the eastern Europeans at the Mbombela Stadium over the weekend.

Van der Merwe, who received his first official Springbok cap, after he first wore the green and gold in the non-Test against the visiting Barbarians in Cape Town a few weeks ago, said that the debutants were well prepared thanks to the tough training they went through in the build up to the Test.

It was also a dream start for the hooker, as he scored twice off the back of dominant rolling mauls, during his 44 minutes on the field before he was replaced early in the second half.

“The Georgians are definitely physical. But we train against guys like Ox (Nche), Wilco (Louw) and others like that, so we know what is physical. We make training as hard as we can to make sure we implement (what we want) in the game,” explained Van der Merwe.

“So it was definitely a physical match. But I think we trained hard enough during the week that we were well prepared for that. But we will properly reflect on the game next week.”

Special game

It was also an extra special game for the new Bok hooker as it was in his home town, with Van der Merwe having been born in Mbombela and attending Hoërskool Nelspruit. He represented the Pumas during his school career, before moving on to the Cheetahs and then Scarlets last year.

“It’s something that’s still sinking in and something that you look at and say wow it’s actually happening. It’s something you dream of as a kid. I was just taking it (the occasion) all in and letting it sink in,” said Van der Merwe about a home debut and the atmosphere.

“I think tomorrow morning (Sunday) I will actually stand up and tell my wife, ‘listen, I am actually a Springbok’. So I am still processing it.”

With him having played in Wales over the past franchise rugby season, Van der Merwe was asked how different it was training with the Boks, compared to what he experienced with Scarlets.

“The Springboks are number one, because of how hard we train and prepare. I don’t think any club can come close to Test rugby (level) training. So it is definitely different (to what I experience in Wales with Scarlets),” he said.

“But I think that the intensity (training) is one of the things that surprises you when you get onto the field. And then how hard you actually work at scrums and mauls and that sort of stuff to get you ready for a game. You work harder at training to be better when it comes to the match.”