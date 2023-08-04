Mbonambi on leading the Boks: ‘Massive milestone, but I just have to be myself’

By Ross Roche

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has highlighted a clear and respectable line of communication with the referee as being the cornerstone of his captaincy in their World Cup warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday night (kick-off 9:10pm).

It is the first time that Mbonambi is leading the Boks and he will be eager to make sure that everything goes smoothly for his side during the match.

ALSO READ: Bok boss excited to see ‘World class’ Willemse connecting with Libbok

“The only difference for me this weekend is I will be the guy talking to the ref. I have to keep a clear line of communication to the ref and keep it very respectable,” explained Mbonambi.

“I still have a job to do as part of the team and as part of the forward pack. So I think I just have to be myself and lead the team as I always do, just with having clear communication with the ref and making sure we are on his good side.”

Personal milestone

With Mbonambi finally getting the chance to captain the side at the age of 32, it is a huge personal milestone for him and one that ranks up there with winning the World Cup and beating the British & Irish Lions.

“For me personally this is a massive milestone in my career. Not a lot of people are given this opportunity, so I am very honoured and thankful to have been given the chance to lead my country,” said Mbonambi.

“Growing up I never imagined I would be in this position (leading the Springboks). So it has been a long journey. Some guys get this chance early in their careers and others get it late. I am just really honoured and very privileged.

“Even though he’s not playing this week a guy like Steven Kitshoff has been in my ear this week giving me a lot of advice. But as coach has said, we have a massive leadership group and everyone has a role to play in this team.”

Improved performance

Looking ahead to the match, the Boks will be aiming to put in an improved performance from what they produced against the same opponents at Ellis Park last weekend.

Despite it being a warm-up game and despite the fact that the team is featuring a large number of fringe players, they are targeting a good win.

“We see every game as a massive game for us. It’s Test rugby, away from home against Argentina in front of their home crowd. So we know it’s going to be tough,” said Mbonambi.

“But we have done all our prep over the week, we have done our tidy ups from the last game and I think we are prepared to go out there and execute tomorrow.”