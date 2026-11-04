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Nations Championship: All the remaining fixtures

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

4 November 2026

10:52 am

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The Springboks are in action in Italy, France, Ireland and England.

Springbok rugby players

The Springboks are in action every weekend this month. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

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The new Nations Championship continues this weekend with round four action across various venues in Europe.

It follows rounds one, two and three that took place in the Southern Hemisphere nations in July.

As things stand on the Nations Championship points table, the Springboks lead the way on the South log, while France are on top on the North log.

Here then are all the remaining fixtures:

Round 4

Friday 6 November: Ireland v Argentina (Dublin, 9.10pm)
Saturday 7 November: Italy v South Africa (Turin, 1.40pm), Scotland v New Zealand (Edinburgh, 3.10pm), Wales v Japan (Cardiff, 5.40pm), France v Fiji (Lyon, 10.10pm)
Sunday 8 November: England v Australia (London, 4.10pm)

Round 5

Friday 13 November: France v South Africa (Paris, 10.10pm)
Saturday 14 November: Italy v Argentina (Genoa, 1.40pm), Wales v New Zealand (Cardiff, 3.10pm), England v Japan (London, 5.40pm), Ireland v Fiji (Dublin, 9.10pm)
Sunday 15 November: Scotland v Australia (Edinburgh, 4.10pm)

Round 6

Saturday 21 November: England v New Zealand (London, 3.10pm), Scotland v Japan (Edinburgh, 3.10pm), Ireland v South Africa (Dublin, 5.40pm), Italy v Fiji (Udine, 6.40pm), Wales v Australia (Cardiff, 9.10pm), France v Argentina (Parisa, 10.10pm)

Finals Weekend, London (Twickenham)

Friday 27 November: North 6 v South 6 (5.40pm), North 3 v South 3 (9.10pm)
Saturday 28 November: North 5 v South 5 (2.10pm), North 2 v South 2 (5.40pm)
Sunday 29 November: North 4 v South 4 (2.10pm), North 1 v South 1 (5.40pm)

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