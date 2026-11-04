Krappie ‘thankful’ for competition from other in-form scrumhalves

Morné van den Berg believes the pressure to earn a spot in the Springbok team makes a player better.

Springbok No 9 Morné van den Berg said he is feeling strong despite an earlier injury and limited breaks in recent months, and is grateful for the competition from fellow scrumhalves pushing him to earn his place in the side.

‘Krappie’ is set to start in South Africa’s fourth-round Nations Championship clash against Italy on Saturday, despite featuring in the last four Tests the Springboks played before returning to the Lions to bolster their URC and Champions Cup campaigns in October.

He may be fresher than most, having missed the first half of the international season due to a nearly three-month injury lay-off, but a Test against Argentina, three against New Zealand and then another against Australia have surely added to his already-heavy load.

With six tries and a conversion in just 10 Tests, the 29-year-old scrumhalf is grateful for the faith shown in him by selectors despite competition from the likes of Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams, who are part of the current Springbok squad.

Herschel Jantjies, Faf de Klerk and the currently injured Embrose Papier are also pushing for selection.

Springbok scrumhalves Herschel Jantjies, Morné van den Berg and Cobus Reinach after the one-off Test against Argentina. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Springbok scrumhalf ‘blessed’

“I am feeling sharper; my body is feeling incredible. I am feeling great,” Van den Berg said on Tuesday afternoon.

“If you get the opportunity to represent the Springboks, it’s incredible. If you get to serve the team on the weekend, you want to take it with both hands.”

He said he felt “blessed” to play for the Springboks now, when in the past he often followed the squad on tour but received few opportunities.

He said the mood in the camp was positive.

While some viewed the remaining tournament fixtures against Italy, France and Ireland, followed by the finals weekend, as good preparation for next year’s World Cup, the players were taking things one week at a time.

“As a player it won’t help anyone if we think too far ahead,” he said.

Van den Berg added that any professional athlete felt pressure to earn selection. The fact that so many No 9s were performing in South Africa added to that pressure, but the players helped each other prepare during the week.

“Pressure good for you though, it makes you better. I’m actually thankful for the pressure.”