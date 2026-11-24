While happy to be in a competition final, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said only a win could lift the country's mood now.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said it was crucial for the country’s morale that the Springboks bounce back from their two consecutive defeats to win their Nations Championship final against France on Sunday.

Stick also likened loose forward Emmanuel “Manu” Tshituka, who is set to make his debut, to twice World Rugby Player of the Year winner, Pieter-Steph du Toit, when comparing their work behind the scenes.

South Africa play France in their last match of the year after finishing top of the competition’s Southern Hemisphere table despite a 21-19 defeat to France in Paris and a 20-17 loss to Ireland in Dublin over the last two weekends.

‘It sets the mood’

“If you go back to the [2023] World Cup, we won games by one point. Now the roles are reversed,” Stick said in isiXhosa after tweaking the team for the France rematch.

“If you asked us at the start of the year, obviously we’d say we want to be in the final.”

But he admitted the Springboks’ form wasn’t ideal, losing two games in a row for the first time in four years.

It’s been five years since they’ve lost three matches in a row. Stick and his fellow assistant coaches will consider that a disaster after their incredible 2025 season (13 wins out of 15, including their first back-to-back Rugby Championship title) and a comeback Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series win, initially putting them in good stead for the World Cup next year.

“For us it’s very important to stop this run and make the country proud. In South Africa, the way the Springboks play, when we win or lose, it sets the mood for the week for the country.

“And not playing to our standards. After the game, we had harsh chats and good chats with the players. We’re trying to get back to where we were. It’s very important for us to turn this around.”

Sharks teammates Eben Etzebeth and Manu Tshituka during training for the Springboks. Picture: Dan Clohessy/Gallo Images

Tshituka’s Springbok debut in final against France

The assistant coach added that Tshituka, whose brother Vincent made his Springbok debut last season (and was also likened to Du Toit), deserved his opportunity against France. He will come off a 6-2 split bench.

“He’s in the profile of Pieter-Steph… the way he plays and hard work he does. Work in the dark that no one else wants to do,” Stick said.

The coach said the 26-year-old was always positive at practice, patiently waiting for his opportunity.

“France will want to be physical and Manu brings that as well in the loose. That is what Manu will hopefully do this weekend, and why he has the chance.”