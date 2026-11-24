No one could have foreseen that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus would host a watch party following his ban.

When you get lemons, make lemonade… and there’s no doubt that Rassie Erasmus has tried to do just that, becoming an unlikely influencer and content creator in the face of incredible adversity.

Last week, he copped a third ban from World Rugby, this time for six matches, for his intemperate remarks about the standard of both the referee and the television match official during the France game.

There’s been debate aplenty with the keyboard warriors and worriers.

There’s been no room for nuance or temperance, but few people could have foreseen how Rassie would take it.

He’s widely regarded as a rugby genius but he’s also proof positive that while you can take the boy out of Despatch, you can’t always get Despatch out of the boy.

It’s led to one or two awful misfires where he’s more whinge than wizard – and we all cringe.

But more often than not, he hits it out of the park and coaches, not just in the Southern Hemisphere, will have quietly been applauding his every move.

Rugby is riddled with inconsistency and hypocrisy, fuelled by the overweening arrogance of Perfidious Albion.

England might have given the world rugby, but they’ve been hellbent on ruining it ever since the colonies perfected it.

No one, though, could have foreseen that Erasmus would host a watch party.

In typical South African fashion, what was imagined as a little Facebook moment almost crashed Meta, forcing it to cross platform with YouTube as more than twice the actual capacity of Aviva Stadium had signed up to watch with Rassie by Friday night.

It got so big that the actual broadcasters got spooked and put Erasmus on strict notice not to infringe their copyright to exclusively stream the game.

When you get that kind of pushback, you know you’re starting to mix it with the big dogs.

So, why did he do it, given the even greater risks of letting something untoward slip and probably getting him banned beyond next year until Rugby World Cup 2031 in the US?

Was it hubris, Despatch mongrel or another flash of genius like the lights on the top of the Free State stadium all those years ago?

Probably a smattering of everything.

Fortune favours the brave and, sometimes, the foolhardy.

Now, if he can pick the right team and get them to switch on for the finale, Twickenham on Sunday will be a cracker.