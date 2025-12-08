Exeter Chiefs on another level, says Frans Steyn as Cheetahs continue to build

The Cheetahs were no match for a powerful Exeter side, and now have to pick themselves up for another tough match against Stade Francais.

Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn admitted that Exeter Chiefs were on “another level” after his team suffered a 42-12 defeat in their Challenge Cup opener at Sandy Park in England on Sunday night.

The Cheetahs, as they do every season, have their backs up against the wall when they enter the EPCR competition, as they only feature in the SA Cup and Currie Cup competitions earlier in the year, so go in with little preparation and not playing at a higher level, like the other SA sides.

That’s why it is such a mis-match when they face a team like in-form Exeter, who are flying high in the English Premiership. They are currently second on the log, and this match took place on their home turf.

Also, due to them being an invitational team, the Cheetahs aren’t able to play at home in Bloemfontein, but at their “home” away from home, Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

They were heavy underdogs going into this past weekend’s match, and eventually took a beating, but Steyn and his team can take heart from a solid second half performance, after they trailed 35-7 at halftime.

“They caught us in the first half. We were too narrow off our kicks and with the quality of players they have, they exploited that,” explained Steyn.

“After half time we sorted that out and we didn’t have that problem again. The second half score was 7-5 (to Exeter). So just from that I am very positive. We will keep on fighting.

“We’ve just lacked playing this quality of game. I am not saying that the Griquas and Boland aren’t good, because they both beat us, but this is just another level. If you just look at our player budgets, theirs dwarfs ours by five times.”

The guys pitched up

Steyn continued: “In saying that, I think the guys pitched up, they fought until the end. The mistakes that cost us were our own. They are a top side, second in the English Premiership.

“So in my eyes I think they’re too good for the Challenge Cup. When they came out they were on fire and with the players they have they were always going to punish any mistakes from us.

“But the guys played well. Physically I thought we were great. We just need more games like this and to keep on building.”

The Cheetahs will now welcome Stade Francais to the National Rugby Centre Stadium in Amsterdam for their second round clash this coming Saturday.

It unfortunately won’t get any easier for the South Africans, as the French visitors are playing well in the French Top 14, currently sitting fourth on the log, and comfortably beat Cardiff 38-17, with the Welsh side currently flying high in the United Rugby Championship.

It will thus be another stern test for the Cheetahs, and they will need to win if they want to keep their hopes alive of reaching the Challenge Cup playoffs.