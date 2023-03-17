‘We will get through this’: No crisis at the Bulls, Jake White insists

Wesley Botton

While he admits they are in a slump, Bulls director of rugby Jake White insists there is no crisis at the union, and he remains confident that they can target trophies this season.

Despite losing eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions, White said on Thursday night he was not losing sleep just yet as the Bulls attempted to juggle three top-flight competitions at home and abroad.

“We’re in a situation we’ve never been in before, we’ve got young players who have never been in this circumstance before, and it’s a challenge we’ve got to get through,” White said.

“But how can you be in a crisis when you’re still in the top eight of the URC (United Rugby Championship) and the top 16 of the Champions Cup and you’ve lost only one Currie Cup game? I don’t believe that’s a hole.

“I really, genuinely believe these are situations you’ve got to go through as a group of coaches and players, and I know we will get through this.

“I know the squad we have will learn from this and there’s still a long way to go (this season). Nobody has won any trophies at this point in time.”

Work to do

The Bulls were lying sixth in the URC standings (and second in the SA Shield) with eight wins from 15 games, and they were hanging on to seventh place in their pool in the European Champions Cup with two wins from four games.

And while they were thumped by title holders the Pumas last week, it was only their first match in this season’s Currie Cup.

White admitted they had some work to do to stay in contention, but the former Springbok mentor said he had been in similar positions before as a coach, and he felt they could resurrect their campaign.

“I think we’re always going to be under the pump but we had to try certain things,” he said.

“Sometimes when you rearrange your squad you lose cohesion, but you end up having players who believe they can play.”