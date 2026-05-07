Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

No surprises as Foote names Junior Boks team for key clash against New Zealand

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

7 May 2026

12:18 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The SA U20 team need one log point from the match to secure the junior Rugby Championship title.

Kevin Foote

Junior Springboks coach Kevin Foote has picked an expected side for the match against New Zealand. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has opted for continuity for their Under-20 Rugby Championship decider against New Zealand on Saturday, making just one change to the matchday squad for the final encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha (4.10pm).

In the only change from the side that beat Australia last weekend, loose forward Risima Khosa returns in place of Gert Kemp on the bench.

South Africa currently top the standings on 10 points and require just a single log point from Saturday’s clash to clinch the U20 Rugby Championship title for the first time.

Despite New Zealand’s recent stumble against Argentina, Foote believes the rivalry with the Kiwis remains the ultimate challenge for any South African rugby player, and feels the stage is set for another classic encounter between the two traditional rivals in the Friendly City.

‘New Zealand will be highly motivated’

“For us in rugby, it doesn’t get better than South Africa versus New Zealand,” said Foote.

“They are our greatest rivals and the opportunity to play them in front of the Gqeberha crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is a privilege for everyone involved with the Junior Boks.

“We have huge respect for the New Zealanders and, like us, they will be highly motivated to end the tournament on a high.”

The Junior Boks also beat Argentina in the tournament, in their opening game, and now have the chance to go unbeaten against their southern hemisphere rivals.

Riley Norton will lead the side from lock.

Junior Springbok team to face New Zealand:

RELATED ARTICLES

Akahluwa Boqwana, ⁠Jack Benade, ⁠Samuel Badenhorst, ⁠Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga, ⁠Yaqeen Ahmed, Hendré Schoeman, Kebotile Maake, Wasi Vyambwera, ⁠Luke Canon, ⁠Riley Norton (capt), Heinrich Theron, ⁠Danie Kruger, Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka, Bench: ⁠Mahle Sithole, ⁠Oliver Reid, Luan van der Berg, ⁠JD Hattingh, Risima Khosa, ⁠Jayden Brits, ⁠Vusi Moyo, ⁠Jade Muller

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Junior Springboks

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Presidency slams ‘lazy analysis’ that SA is xenophobic due to ‘pockets of protests’
Weather Weather alert: More snow, heavy rain and damaging winds expected
News Mkhwanazi warns gangs use spaza shops, flags deliberate fumbling of evidence by police
News Musa Khawula ordered to apologise to Malema or face jail time
News ‘Extremely strange’: Madlanga commission hears details on R200m cocaine theft

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News