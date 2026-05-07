No surprises as Foote names Junior Boks team for key clash against New Zealand

The SA U20 team need one log point from the match to secure the junior Rugby Championship title.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has opted for continuity for their Under-20 Rugby Championship decider against New Zealand on Saturday, making just one change to the matchday squad for the final encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha (4.10pm).

In the only change from the side that beat Australia last weekend, loose forward Risima Khosa returns in place of Gert Kemp on the bench.

South Africa currently top the standings on 10 points and require just a single log point from Saturday’s clash to clinch the U20 Rugby Championship title for the first time.

Despite New Zealand’s recent stumble against Argentina, Foote believes the rivalry with the Kiwis remains the ultimate challenge for any South African rugby player, and feels the stage is set for another classic encounter between the two traditional rivals in the Friendly City.

‘New Zealand will be highly motivated’

“For us in rugby, it doesn’t get better than South Africa versus New Zealand,” said Foote.

“They are our greatest rivals and the opportunity to play them in front of the Gqeberha crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is a privilege for everyone involved with the Junior Boks.

“We have huge respect for the New Zealanders and, like us, they will be highly motivated to end the tournament on a high.”

The Junior Boks also beat Argentina in the tournament, in their opening game, and now have the chance to go unbeaten against their southern hemisphere rivals.

Riley Norton will lead the side from lock.

Junior Springbok team to face New Zealand: ⁠

Akahluwa Boqwana, ⁠Jack Benade, ⁠Samuel Badenhorst, ⁠Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga, ⁠Yaqeen Ahmed, Hendré Schoeman, Kebotile Maake, Wasi Vyambwera, ⁠Luke Canon, ⁠Riley Norton (capt), Heinrich Theron, ⁠Danie Kruger, Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka, Bench: ⁠Mahle Sithole, ⁠Oliver Reid, Luan van der Berg, ⁠JD Hattingh, Risima Khosa, ⁠Jayden Brits, ⁠Vusi Moyo, ⁠Jade Muller