Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Massive Noord-Suid contests kick off the holiday

The country's top schools will be competing in the Noord-Suid tournament before Easter festivals keep the action going next week.

Huge schoolboy rugby fixtures at the Noord-Suid tournament headline the first weekend of the holidays, with Easter festivals to follow next week.

Already, Bishops extended their century-old perfect home record against St Andrew’s with a victory that was closer than they would have liked. They won 28-24 on the Piley Rees on Thursday.

The country’s top schools will compete in the Noord-Suid tournament. Mouthwatering fixtures include Garsfontein against Stellenberg, Jeppe against Paarl Boys High, Paul Roos against Monument, Noordheuwel against Paarl Gim, Grey College against Helpmekaar and Affies against Oakdale.

Selected fixtures

NMI Noord-Suid @ Harlequins

Transvalia v StrandOos-Moot v HugenoteWesvalia v Montana

Klerksdorp v Kempton Park

NMU Toyota Noord-Suid

Zwartkop v Beth Voortrekker Nelspruit v FramesbyWaterkloof v Diamantveld EG Jansen v DrostdyKES v OuteniquaGarsfontein v StellenbergJeppe v Paarl BHPaul Roos v MonumentHTS Middelburg v TrioWelkom Gim v Nico MalanMiddelburg v WittebergRustenburg v DurbanvilleMenlopark v Boland LandbouNoordheuwel v Paarl GimGrey College v Helpmekaar

Affies v Oakdale

Oakdale Festival

Langenhoven HS v LaboriMontagu; v Graaff Reinet; Swartland v Vryburg; Westering v Sentraal; Die Anker v Goudveld; Overberg v WagposDuineveld; v Ooskus Gim; Hermanus v Oudtshoorn; Danial Pienaar v Ellisras; Langenhoven Gim v Upington; Lichtenburg v Brackenfell; Robertson v Vredendal; Brandwag (EP) v Marais Viljoen; Charlie Hofmeyr v Ben Viljoen; Potch Gim v Cardiff; and Vale

Oakdale XV v Piet Retief

Glenwood Fest

Pretoria Noord v Potch Volkskool; Durban HS Inv XV v Secunda; Landboubal v Dinamika; Hilton v Heidelberg; Durban HS v Bellville; Glenwood v Milnerton

Hansieweek

Fichardtpark v Hans StrijdomWagpos v DriehoekMerensky v Hugenote (Springs); Kalahari (Kuruman) v Oosterlig

Other

St John’s v Parktown; St Benedict’s v St Stithians; St Alban’s v St David’s