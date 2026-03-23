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Schools rugby results: Big wins for Paul Roos, Paarl Gim, Grey College

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By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

23 March 2026

12:15 pm

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There were a number of high-scoring wins for prominent rugby-playing schools at the weekend.

Schools rugby results

Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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It was another big weekend of schools rugby with many sides now back in action ahead of tours and tournaments taking place during the March/April school holidays.

Down in the Cape, Paul Roos got the better of Affies 45-28, Paarl Gim, who were shocked the week before by Stellenberg, won 45-12 away to Durbanville, while Paarl Boys High edged Outeniqua 26-22.

Stellenberg from Durbanville look like a side to keep an eye on this season. They also hammered Worcester Gim 78-0 at the weekend, to go with their victory over Paarl Gim last week.

In KZN, Kearsney beat Glenwood 18-10, while Westville beat Maritzburg College 26-10.

In Gauteng, Noordheuwel, one of the surprise packages last season, fell 3-41 at home to Garsfontein, KES beat St John’s 36-12 and Pretoria Boys High beat St Stithians 31-24 in Sandton.

The big match in Bloemfontein saw Grey College get the better of Monument 31-15.

Selected results

Gauteng

Piet Retief 14 Waterkloof 90; Ben Vorster 47 Eldoraigne 22; Kempton Park 15 Nelspruit 25; Noordheuwel 3 Garsfontein 41; Jeppe 62 St David’s 14; KES 36 St John’s 12; St Stithians 24 Pretoria Boys High 31; St Alban’s 20 Menlopark 50

Central SA

Grey 31 Monument 15; Voortrekker 20 Diamantveld 59; Fichardtpark 22 Trio 19; Jim Fouche 24 Witteberg 19; Welkom Gim 29 Potch Gim 10

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Western Cape

Paul Roos 45 Affies 28; Stellenberg 78 Worcester Gim 0; Paarl Boys High 26 Outeniqua 22; Brackenfell 12 SACS 41; Durbanville 12 Paarl Gim 45

Eastern Cape

Selborne 15 Framesby 24; St Andrew’s 17 Pearson 22; Graeme 42 Marlow 28

KZN

Kearsney 18 Glenwood 10; Westville 26 Maritzburg 10; Michaelhouse 28 Northwood 14; Clifton 7 St Charles 43

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