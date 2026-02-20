Norton to lead Junior Boks against Georgia in Tbilisi

An exciting back division, including the former star SA Schools centres Markus Muller and Ethan Adams, will be in action.

Riley Norton will lead an exciting Junior Springbok team, including several former SA Schools stars as well as a current Blitzboks player, in the first of two international meetings against Georgia in Tbilisi on Sunday afternoon (5pm).

Norton is in his second season as Junior Bok captain after the lock captained the side to World Rugby U20 Championship glory in Italy last year. He will partner Heinrich Theron in the second row, packing down behind a powerful front row consisting of Rambo Kubheka, Liam van Wyk, and Danie Kruger.

The loose trio consist of flankers Kebotile Maake and Luke Canon, with Reuben Kruger at No 8.

In the backline, Hendré Schoeman (scrumhalf) and Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf) form the halfback pairing, directing an attacking unit stacked with attacking prowess and speed.

Ethan Adams (inside centre) and Markus Muller (outside centre), two stars of the SA Schools rugby team last year, will operate in the midfield, while the outside backs are Jordan Steenkamp and Lindsey Jansen on the wings, with Zekhethelo Siyaya at fullback.

Among the replacements is versatile back Luan Giliomee, who recently made his Springbok Sevens debut.

Experienced Junior Bok front-rowers Oliver Reid and Siphosethu Mnebelele – both members of last year’s successful side in Italy – were not considered for this match as a precaution due some minor niggles.

Junior Springbok team to face Georgia in Tbilisi: Zekhethelo Siyaya, Lindsey Jansen, Markus Muller, Ethan Adams, Jordan Steenkamp, Yaqeen Ahmed, Hendre Schoeman, Reuben Kruger, Luke Canon, Kebotile Maake, Riley Norton (capt), Heinrich Theron, Danie Kruger, Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka. Bench: Kai Pratt, Mahle Sithole, Sibabalwe Booi, James Schnetler, JD Hattingh, Risima Khosa, Mumbere Vyambwera, Gert Kemp, Matthew Fink, Luan Giliomee, Dylan Miller, Christian Vorster, Samuel Badenhorst, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga