It is concerning that the Springboks are still trialling players in the hooker position.

It’s quite incredible that a year out from the next Rugby World Cup the Springboks still don’t know who their back-up hooker is. Or their third choice or fourth choice.

Malcolm Marx is without a doubt the first-choice hooker, but neither the public, nor Bok boss Rassie Erasmus I think, really know who’d be backed to wear the No 2 jersey if Marx picked up a long-term injury.

Erasmus has done a lot of good for the Boks, building depth and bringing through talent, in just about all positions … except for hooker. And it’s an issue that has been discussed, debated and written about for years already.

Why not select a specialist?

For some reason it seems as if Erasmus is more interested in turning a player who is actually something else into a hooker rather than actually backing a through-and-through No 2.

We’ve seen Deon Fourie, a loose forward, Marco van Staden, a flanker, and most recently Jan-Hendrik Wessels, a prop, being trialled as a hooker. Why?

Why not just back a proper No 2 … like Johan Grobbelaar, Andre-Hugo Venter or Marnus van der Merwe … or someone else who knows the ins and outs of the position and is comfortable there. Heck, even rookie Siphosethu Mnebelele, the Junior Bok star, is someone who could have been given a run on this recent Bok tour of Europe.

Erasmus backing Bongi Mbonambi

For the World Cup next year, Erasmus might well turn to 35-year-old Bongi Mbonambi again, should he prove his fitness and get properly into shape.

If he wasn’t thinking that way he wouldn’t have called him up to the Springbok squad this week for the Nations Championship final against France in London on Sunday.

But is this the best the Boks can do currently? Is there really no one else Erasmus trusts?

Mbonambi hasn’t played any competitive rugby in months, with his last Test just over a year ago, and can’t be match-ready.

Mbonambi hasn’t been named in the matchday squad for Sunday’s game, but if he impresses, even slightly, in training this week, don’t be surprised if you see him back in a green and gold jersey this weekend, for a 20-30 minute burst up front.

But my word, the fact Erasmus hasn’t settled on one or two permanent back-up men to Marx since the last World Cup in 2023 remains mind-boggling.

Who do the Boks back at hooker for the next World Cup if Marx is ruled out for whatever reason and Mbonambi doesn’t cut it?